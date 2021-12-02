  • Facebook
    Solar Eclipse & Super New Moon: Book December 3, 4 for celestial events; details inside

     While the Total Solar Eclipse will take place on December 4, the Super New Moon will begin on December 3. Here's all you need to know.

    Solar Eclipse Super New Moon Book December 3 4 for celestial events details inside gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 1:49 PM IST
    As astronomers catch Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus in the night sky, two celestial occurrences will dominate the weekend: a Total Solar Eclipse and a Super New Moon. While the Total Solar Eclipse will take place on December 4, the Super New Moon will begin on December 3. The eclipse on December 4 will be the year's last solar eclipse, in which the Moon glides between the Sun and Earth, producing a shadow on Earth and completely or partially obscuring the Sun's light in some regions.

    A Total Solar Eclipse will be seen exclusively in Antarctica. The Total Solar Eclipse on December 4 will begin at 10:59 a.m. IST and will end at 12:30 p.m. IST. The greatest eclipse will be seen around 01:03 p.m., and the event will terminate at 3:07 p.m.

    However, India will not be able to see the Solar Eclipse. Indians, on the other hand, may watch Surya Grahan live on several live streams. NASA has planned for a live webcast of the celestial spectacle from Antarctica's Union Glacier. The event will be broadcast live on YouTube and at nasa.gov/live.

    Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2021: Certain Indian cities to witness rare event; Details inside

    The space agency has issued a warning to avoid looking directly at the Sun during the eclipse. Instead, solar viewing or eclipse glasses should be worn. Parts of South Australia, South Africa, South America, the Pacific, the Atlantic, the Indian Ocean, and Antarctica will see a partial eclipse. During a solar eclipse, individuals follow specific regulations according to Hinduism. Many individuals avoid using sharp objects during the eclipse, and many others avoid eating during the eclipse. However, it is recommended that one eat at least two hours before an eclipse. Pregnant women are warned not to leave their homes during the solar eclipse. During the Sutak season, they should remain indoors. As a result, the sun's damaging rays have no effect on the lady or the foetus.

