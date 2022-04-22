Solar eclipse 2022: Know the do's and don't while viewing year's first Surya Grahan

The astronomically significant event will occur on April 30, between 12:15 pm and 4:07 pm.

The first Surya Grahan or solar eclipse of 2022 will occur on April 30, 2022, on Saturday. It is to be noted that it won't be visible in India, the Pacific ocean, South and West-South America, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Antarctic Ocean, people can experience the celestial event.

The astronomically significant event will occur on April 30, between 12:15 pm and 4:07 pm. Also, it is to highlight that there will be two partial solar eclipses this year, 2022, on April 30 and another on October 25,

Understanding the solar eclipse,

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and earth while all three are in the same line. Following the reports, 54 per cent of the sun will be blocked during the eclipse. Solar eclipses are divided into total, annular, partial, and hybrid. In the year 2022, a total of four eclipses will happen, including two partial solar and two lunar eclipses.

Following are the do's and don't

1) To view the celestial event, use separate solar eclipse glasses or handheld solar eclipse viewers.

2) Remove the protective glasses only after the eclipse has passed or turn your face away from the occurrence.

3) Don't try to capture the visuals of the eclipse with the cameras, as there are high chances that the sun's rays could damage your eyes.

4) If you already have prescription glasses, remove them and wear eclipse glasses.

5) While riding and driving in the eclipse, make sure your bikes and cars' headlights are on.

6) Eat! what you need, don't compromise on diet due to superstition.

7) Don't look directly at the sun.

