Surya Grahan 2022: Know about date, time, and effect of solar eclipse on these 4 zodiac signs

This year’s first solar eclipse will take place this month. Continue reading to know about its date and time of occurrence as well as its impact on the four zodiac signs.

Surya Grahan 2022: In India, there will a total of four eclipses in the year 2022 including two solar and lunar eclipses. The first solar eclipse will take place at midnight on April 30 while the second will take in the latter part of the year on October 25, 2022. Similarly, the first lunar eclipse will occur on May 16, while the other on November 08.

Will the solar eclipse be visible from India?

As the first solar eclipse approaches, in India, it may not be visible. However, the solar eclipse will certainly have an impact on the zodiac signs. While the solar eclipse will particular be of a lot of favour for four zodiac signs, it will have a mixed effect on other signs. ALSO READ: Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

Time of solar eclipse: The first solar eclipse of this year will begin at 12:15 pm on midnight of April 30 and will last till 4:07 am. This eclipse will take place in Aries and Bharani Nakshatra. The visibility of the solar eclipse in India will be zero, hence its ‘Sutak’ period will not be considered.

Its impact on zodiac signs: Planets have a profound effect on our lives. According to Indian astrology, there are nine planets, including Rahu-Ketu, which determine every aspect of our life. Of these nine planets, Sun is the king of all the planets. According to astrology, when a solar eclipse occurs, it is not considered auspicious. It is believed that when there is a solar eclipse, it puts everything auspicious and good upon hold.

It will be beneficial for these four signs: According to Acharya Shaktidhar Tripathi, eclipses have always had a different effect on different zodiac signs. The effect of this first eclipse of the year is beneficial for the four zodiac signs that include Taurus, Cancer, Libra and Sagittarius. Aries: Due to the eclipse in Aries, people of this zodiac should take care of their health. There will be mixed results for other zodiac signs. These four zodiac signs will be benefited after the eclipse.

Cancer: This transit will prove to be auspicious for Cancer. People of this zodiac sign will get success in work and seek benefits from family.

Libra: This transit will be auspicious for the people of Libra sign. There is a possibility of profit in the workplace. You can get many good job opportunities. There is also a possibility of getting profits in partnership work. ALSO READ: Navratri 2022: Makhana kheer to kuttu dosa, 5 lip-smacking dishes one must try

