Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Surya Grahan 2022: Know about date, time, and effect of solar eclipse on these 4 zodiac signs

    First Published Apr 5, 2022, 5:57 PM IST

    This year’s first solar eclipse will take place this month. Continue reading to know about its date and time of occurrence as well as its impact on the four zodiac signs.

    Image: Getty Images

    Surya Grahan 2022: In India, there will a total of four eclipses in the year 2022 including two solar and lunar eclipses. The first solar eclipse will take place at midnight on April 30 while the second will take in the latter part of the year on October 25, 2022. Similarly, the first lunar eclipse will occur on May 16, while the other on November 08.

    Image: Getty Images

    Will the solar eclipse be visible from India?
    As the first solar eclipse approaches, in India, it may not be visible. However, the solar eclipse will certainly have an impact on the zodiac signs. While the solar eclipse will particular be of a lot of favour for four zodiac signs, it will have a mixed effect on other signs.

    ALSO READ: Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Image: Getty Images

    Time of solar eclipse: The first solar eclipse of this year will begin at 12:15 pm on midnight of April 30 and will last till 4:07 am. This eclipse will take place in Aries and Bharani Nakshatra. The visibility of the solar eclipse in India will be zero, hence its ‘Sutak’ period will not be considered.

    Image: Getty Images

    Its impact on zodiac signs: Planets have a profound effect on our lives. According to Indian astrology, there are nine planets, including Rahu-Ketu, which determine every aspect of our life. Of these nine planets, Sun is the king of all the planets. According to astrology, when a solar eclipse occurs, it is not considered auspicious. It is believed that when there is a solar eclipse, it puts everything auspicious and good upon hold.

    Image: Getty Images

    It will be beneficial for these four signs: According to Acharya Shaktidhar Tripathi, eclipses have always had a different effect on different zodiac signs. The effect of this first eclipse of the year is beneficial for the four zodiac signs that include Taurus, Cancer, Libra and Sagittarius.

    Aries: Due to the eclipse in Aries, people of this zodiac should take care of their health. There will be mixed results for other zodiac signs. These four zodiac signs will be benefited after the eclipse.

    Image: Getty Images

    Cancer: This transit will prove to be auspicious for Cancer. People of this zodiac sign will get success in work and seek benefits from family.

    Image: Getty Images

    Libra: This transit will be auspicious for the people of Libra sign. There is a possibility of profit in the workplace. You can get many good job opportunities. There is also a possibility of getting profits in partnership work.

    ALSO READ: Navratri 2022: Makhana kheer to kuttu dosa, 5 lip-smacking dishes one must try

    Image: Getty Images

    Sagittarius: Good for the people of Sagittarius. The economic situation will improve a lot. This eclipse will also be auspicious and beneficial for people working in government jobs. There will be opportunities to get jobs abroad. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Having Kidney issues Here are some early signs and symptoms to control kidney problems RBA

    Having Kidney issues? Here are some early signs and symptoms to control kidney problems

    World Autism Awareness Day 2022 Know history significance theme and more gcw

    World Autism Awareness Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme and more

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Most awaited Swagat Yatra to return after two years of hiatus - adt

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Most awaited Swagat Yatra to return after two years of hiatus

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with drb

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with

    Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert RBA

    Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert

    Recent Stories

    Watch BTS star Jungkook flirts with a female fan during his live RBA

    Watch BTS star Jungkook flirts with a female fan during his live

    ED attaches assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's family - adt

    ED attaches assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's family

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Bangalore: Virat Kohli warms up ahead of RR clash; Yuzvendra Chahal catches up with old RCB teammates-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kohli warms up ahead of RR clash; Chahal catches up with old RCB teammates

    Russia-Ukraine war: Know about countries' position on fossil fuel sanctions-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Know about countries' position on fossil fuel sanctions

    Know how rose essence is prepared? Watch incredible clip for details-tgy

    Know how rose essence is prepared? Watch incredible clip for details

    Recent Videos

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon