Sleep hacks for millennials: Reclaim rest and balance in the Work-From-Home era

Millennials, often dubbed the "burnout generation," face unique sleep challenges, especially in the work-from-home era. With blurred boundaries between work and rest, sleep often takes a backseat. Here's how to reclaim restful nights and restore balance.

Published: Feb 11, 2025, 5:16 PM IST

1. Prioritize Sleep Hygiene:
Consistency is key, so aim to go to bed and wake up at the same hour every day, including weekends. Create a calming pre-sleep routine by dimming the lights, disconnecting from screens, and engaging in relaxing activities such as reading or meditation.

2. Optimize Your Sleep Space:
A clutter-free, peaceful bedroom encourages better sleep. Invest in blackout curtains, a white noise machine, and a supportive mattress designed to align your body and enhance comfort.

3. Set Boundaries:
Working from home blurs personal and professional spaces. Avoid working in bed and set clear work hours to mentally disconnect post-shift. Use your bedroom exclusively for rest to reinforce its role as a relaxation zone.

4. Embrace Power Naps Wisely:
Short naps (10-20 minutes) can recharge you, but avoid long naps or napping late in the day, as they may disrupt your night’s sleep.

5. Manage Stress:
High stress often leads to restless nights. Practice mindfulness, yoga, or journaling to unwind. Physical activity during the day can also improve sleep quality, but avoid intense exercise close to bedtime.

6. Limit Stimulants:
Reduce caffeine and alcohol intake, especially in the evening. Opt for herbal teas or warm milk instead to signal your body it’s time to wind down.

7. Leverage Technology:
Use apps to track your sleep patterns or guided meditation platforms to relax. However, set a digital curfew to minimize blue light exposure before bed.
By prioritizing these simple steps, millennials can achieve restful sleep, restore energy and focus for their dynamic lifestyles. With solutions like efficient mattresses, designed for comfort and support, restful sleep is no longer a dream—it’s your new reality.

