    Simple ways to figure out your skin type at home

    Skin Types: Using the wrong skincare products without knowing your skin type can be harmful. Here are some easy ways to know your skin type.

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 3:29 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

    Whenever you go to a parlor, the first question they ask you is what type of skin you have. But many people don't know this correctly. In general, our skin is divided into four main types. Normal skin, dry skin, oily skin and combination skin. 

    To know your skin type, you first need to know about the appearance and feel of your skin. Using the wrong skincare products without knowing your skin type can be harmful. So here are some easy ways to know your skin type.

    How to test skin type?:

    • First, cleanse your face thoroughly with a cleanser. 
    • After cleansing your face thoroughly, do not use any skin care or beauty products, let the skin dry naturally.
    • Then after an hour check your skin. That is, you need to see if your skin is oily, dry or normal.

    Also Read:  Don't ever make 'these' mistakes while using a face pack!

    How to find out what type of skin?:

    • If your skin feels hydrated, non-oily, and not dry after you cleanse and dry it, then you have healthy, normal skin.
    • At the same time, if your skin is flaky and feels dry, then it is dry skin.
    • If your face is oily, shiny, and has large pores, then you have oily skin.
    • If your skin is both oily and dry, it is a combination skin.
    • If your face shows signs of redness or irritation, your skin is sensitive.

    Once you know your skin type, use the right skin care products for your skin. However, if you are still not sure about your skin type or are confused, you should immediately consult a skin care professional.

