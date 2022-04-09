From skin, hair to health: Incredible benefits of jeera water for your skin

Starting your day with a glass full of jeera water could prove to be a game changer for you in terms of health and weight loss. Benefits of jeera water makes it one of the healthiest drinks ever known.

Cumin, or zeera, is an integral part of a majority of our curries and stews. cumin is rich in anti-inflammatory antioxidants, and is also known to be antibacterial and antiseptic. It can solve a host of your tummy woes, fortify digestive tract, relieve nausea, and bloating and constipation.

To make jeera water at home, all you need to do is boil a few seeds of jeera (cumin) in water, then allow it to cool and drink it early in the morning on an empty stomach. Jeera water also referred to as ‘Jal jeera’ in Hindi, jeeragam or cumin water can be used as a natural remedy for various health problems and is of great advantage to our bodies. Here are incredible health benefits of jeera water:

Boosts Immunity: Jeera is an excellent source of iron and dietary fiber. It is essential to drink jeera water to maintain the normal functionality of your immunity system. It fights diseases and reduces your chances of falling sick.

Good for Stomach: Jeera water helps get rid of acidity and bloating and provides relief from indigestion. It acts as a painkiller and is especially beneficial in curing stomachache and abdominal pain. Cumin water generally stimulates the secretion of digestive enzymes and accelerates the digestion process, thus helping you fight gut issues.

Improves Digestion During Pregnancy: Jeera water improves digestion during pregnancy, as it acts as a stimulator for the enzymes which are required for digestion of carbohydrates and fats. Cumin seeds are magical spices that are said to provide relief to the to-be mother from many pregnancy related problems.

Promotes Lactation During Pregnancy: Jeera water facilitates the secretion of milk from the mammary glands, and thus promotes lactation in pregnant women. Jeera is also a rich source of iron and helps build strength postpartum. A glassful of jeera water could help keep the baby and mom-to-be healthy.

Treats Diabetes: Jeera water is good for patients suffering from diabetes. You can drink it on an empty stomach to reduce blood sugar levels. Cumin seeds stimulate the insulin production in the body, which helps keep the blood sugar levels in check.

Aids Respiratory System: Jeera water also has a positive impact on your respiratory system. It is an anti-congestive by nature and helps get rid of the mucous accumulated in your chest. A glassful of jeera water first thing in the morning could help manage any respiratory disorder better.

Regulates Blood Pressure: Jeera water is high in potassium content. Potassium is a key mineral that the body relies on for proper functioning. It helps to regulate blood pressure by balancing out the negative effects of salt. And Jeera water is high in potassium.

Boosts Energy: Cumin seeds are natural energy boosters. They are power-packed with various nutrients, which help keep the body super energetic through the day. If you have a sluggish metabolic rate, drink jeera water. It improves your energy levels and makes you feel so much better.

Good for Liver: Cumin has long been linked with having liver detoxification properties and the ability to promote the production of digestive enzymes. Jeera water flushes out toxins from the body and facilitates the production of bile. Hence, it is extremely beneficial for the liver.

Treats Anaemia: Iron is one of the most vital minerals and plays a key role in the proper functioning of the body. Cumin contains high amounts of iron and helps in treating anaemia. You can drink jeera water to fight acute iron deficiency.

Reduces Period Pain: You can drink jeera water to reduce period pain. It has a relaxing effect, and its anti-spasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties are useful for getting rid of menstrual cramps.

Good for Skin: Jeera water rejuvenates your skin and gives you that healthy glow you’ve always wanted. It contains high amounts of potassium, calcium, selenium, copper and manganese which help in rejuvenating your skin. Use a face pack of jeera water with turmeric to get that glow you’ve always wanted. Jeera water is vital for keeping your skin soft, supple and smooth.

Anti-ageing: Jeera contains high amount of Vitamin E and is well known for its antioxidant property. It fights free radicals and prevents premature ageing. Moreover, it has anti-inflammatory properties that can cause pre-mature ageing, which is why it is important to load up more on jeera.