Siblings Day 2022: Know the date, history and significance

Well, they say, siblings - are the only enemy you cannot live without. And let's celebrate the most important member of the family, our siblings. Siblings are the ones who make our lives go bonkers. They are the prettiest, most influential, sweet, bitter, yet most cherished part of our lives. The reason our bonds with them are very precious. This makes perfect sense to celebrate this relationship we share with them.

So let's understand when the Siblings Day falls on?

Each year, Siblings Day falls on April 10. It is to celebrate the bitter-sweet relationship we share with our siblings.

Significance of Siblings Day 2022:

On Siblings Day, we appreciate our bonds with our brothers and sisters, thanking them for being constantly present in our lives since childhood and making life better. The vital role they play in shaping our lives and the person we become as we grow older.

On this day, we express gratitude towards each other by sharing gifts, and messages, expressing love and spending time with them, doing fun things, doing favourite activities, sending handwritten notes, and more.

History:

Siblings day was created on April 10 by a woman named Claudia Evart after she lost her brother and sister at a very young age. The very first Siblings day was celebrated in 1995. Claudia's wished to highlight the importance of having siblings and their roles in one's life. She chose April 10 because it is her sister Lisette's birthday.

She also formed the Siblings Day Foundation (SDF) on the same day. The SDF aims to unite and reunite siblings who have been separated due to distance, circumstance, birth, and adoption, or interpersonal family concerns.

Also Read: Skin care: Beat the heat with these mint face packs to fight skin problems

Also Read: Yoga for weight loss: Try these asanas to stay in shape

Also Read: Want to glow like Koreans? Here are 7 beauty items you should add to skincare routine