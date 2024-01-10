Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SHOCKING! Two 'aliens' spotted in Brazil, photo goes viral; here's what UFO experts say (Video)

    True or false? Two 10ft tall aliens were allegedly spotted on a hilltop in Brazil. Viral photo surfaces online days after UFO's appearance in Miami.

    SHOCKING Two 'aliens' spotted in Brazil, photo goes viral; here's what UFO expert say RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

    While trekking in the region, a hiker got footage of possible alien creatures. This encounter happened shortly after another thin 'alien' was reported watching a wild scuffle outside a Miami shopping center.

    Eyewitness Sara Dalete described seeing these strange beings while relaxing with family members on Brazil's Ilha do Mel island. The image of the two towering aliens is circulating on the internet.

    Sara, who is from Brazil, stated that reaching the mountaintop where the aliens were observed or communicating with them was impossible. According to her description, these extraterrestrial things moved quickly and seemed to be roughly 9 feet 8 inches (3 metres) tall. The state administration of Paraná appeared to minimise the reported sighting, making light of the issue.

    This week, police increased their presence on Biscayne Boulevard in a Florida city after allegations arose of a group of young people causing a ruckus by blowing off fireworks inside a business. The sighting of a supposedly 10-foot-tall monster hiding in the background, however, drew the most attention.

    Furthermore, UFO researcher Nick Pope remained skeptical of the encounter. He conveyed his amazement to Metro, stating, "This entire narrative and the response it received are incredibly strange. There's no substantial evidence supporting any UFO or extraterrestrial involvement. It appears to be merely a case of the police responding to reports of youths engaged in altercations, lacking any alien-related occurrences."

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 4:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Detecting Prostate Cancer: What to look for in early symptoms RBA

    Detecting Prostate Cancer: What to look for in early symptoms

    World Hindi Day 2024 wishes, quotes, to share on Hindi Diwas RBA

    World Hindi Day 2024 wishes, quotes, to share on Hindi Diwas

    Daily Horoscope for January 10, 2024: Be careful Gemini, Leo; good day for Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for January 10, 2024: Be careful Gemini, Leo; good day for Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for January 10, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for January 10, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Pongal 2024: Know date, time, significance and more of this harvest festival RBA

    Pongal 2024: Know date, time, significance and more of this harvest festival

    Recent Stories

    'Kerala CM should be booked first...': Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Rahul Mamkootathil's arrest rkn

    'Kerala CM should be booked first...': Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Rahul Mamkootathil's arrest

    Andre Adams appointed as New Zealand bowling coach for T20I series against Pakistan osf

    Andre Adams appointed as New Zealand bowling coach for T20I series against Pakistan

    Why 2024 year is considered good for marriage rkn

    Why 2024 year is considered good for marriage

    Ecuador's internal crisis explained: What's transpiring in the South American country? avv

    Ecuador's internal crisis explained: What's transpiring in the South American country?

    Viral Video: 'Jai Shri Ram' replaces 'Yes Sir' roll-call in Gujarat school ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration snt

    Viral Video: 'Jai Shri Ram' replaces 'Yes Sir' roll-call in Gujarat school ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon