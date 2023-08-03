Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Scalp Cleanser to Dandruff Control: 5 revolutionary benefits of using Orange Peel on your hairs

    While the sweet and tangy fruit steals the spotlight, the humble orange peel holds a wealth of untapped beauty benefits for your hair. Orange peel is a treasure trove of benefits for your hair and should not be thrown away in a dustbin but rather be used for hair care.

    Scalp Cleanser to Dandruff Control: 5 revolutionary benefits of using Orange Peel on your hairs vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 5:18 PM IST

    Orange peel, often discarded as waste, contains a treasure trove of nutrients that can work wonders for your hair. Packed with vitamins and minerals, orange peel offers numerous benefits for maintaining healthy and lustrous locks. Unveiling the Beauty Secrets: 5 Surprising Benefits of Orange Peel on Your Hair. While the sweet and tangy fruit steals the spotlight, the humble orange peel holds a wealth of untapped beauty benefits for your hair. Packed with essential vitamins and nutrients, orange peel can transform your hair care routine in ways you never imagined. We will explore five remarkable advantages of incorporating orange peel into your hair care regimen.

    By harnessing the power of orange peel through DIY hair masks, infusions, or hair rinses, you can unlock these incredible benefits and achieve healthier, more vibrant hair naturally. By incorporating orange peel-infused hair masks, rinses, or oils into your hair care routine, you can unlock the hidden potential of this citrus wonder, revealing vibrant and beautiful hair that radiates health and vitality.

    ALSO READ: Ooty to Kodaikanal: Breathtaking hill-stations of Tamil Nadu

    Here are five incredible ways orange peel can benefit your hair:

    1. Scalp Cleanser:

    Orange peel acts as a natural cleanser, removing dirt, excess oil, and impurities from the scalp, promoting a clean and healthy environment for hair growth.

    2. Dandruff Control:

    The antibacterial and antifungal properties of orange peel help combat dandruff, reducing flakiness and itchiness on the scalp.

    3. Hair Growth Booster:

    Loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants, orange peel stimulates hair follicles, promoting hair growth and reducing hair loss.

    4. Adds Shine and Softness:

    The nutrients in orange peel add a natural shine to your hair, making it soft, smooth, and more manageable.

    5. Natural Hair Conditioner:

    Orange peel extracts act as a natural conditioner, providing moisture to dry and damaged hair, leaving it nourished and revitalized.

    ALSO READ: Spitsbergen to Pitcairn Island: Check out 5 of world’s most remote islands

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 5:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Healthy Eating on a Budget: 6 smart ways to nourish yourself without overspending MSW EAI

    Healthy Eating on a Budget: 6 smart ways to nourish yourself without overspending

    Memorable Cricket Moments: 7 historic achievements in Indian Cricket MSW EAI

    Memorable Cricket Moments: 7 historic achievements in Indian Cricket

    Weight Loss: 5 Surprising benefits of Black Coffee vma eai

    Weight Loss: 5 Surprising benefits of Black Coffee

    Wanderlust journey: Discover perfect destination for each month MIS

    Wanderlust journey: Discover perfect destination for each month

    Check out perfect Sunday routine avoid Monday blues mis

    Check out perfect Sunday routine & avoid Monday blues

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Sikh man thrashes thief after he attempts to loot 7-Eleven store in California; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Sikh man thrashes thief after he attempts to loot 7-Eleven store in California; video goes viral

    Healthy Eating on a Budget: 6 smart ways to nourish yourself without overspending MSW EAI

    Healthy Eating on a Budget: 6 smart ways to nourish yourself without overspending

    Cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Team India eyes historic milestone in 200th T20I against Windies osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Team India eyes historic milestone in 200th T20I against Windies

    Monalisa HOT video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD song goes viral on YouTube; take a look RBA

    Monalisa HOT video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD song goes viral on YouTube; take a look

    Bengaluru: Gang that robbed food delivery boys busted; 3 held, 25 phones recovered vkp

    Bengaluru: Gang that robbed food delivery boys busted; 3 held, 25 phones recovered

    Recent Videos

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon