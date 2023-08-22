Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Relieve Tennis Elbow: 6 effective exercises to strengthen, stretch and recover

    Discover six targeted exercises to ease tennis elbow discomfort. Strengthen, stretch, and heal with expert-recommended techniques for lasting relief and improved arm functionality.

    Relieve Tennis Elbow: 6 effective exercises to strengthen, stretch and recover
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 6:43 PM IST

    Tennis elbow, clinically known as lateral epicondylitis, is a condition characterized by pain and inflammation on the outer part of the elbow. Despite its name, this condition can affect anyone, not just tennis players. Engaging in specific exercises can help alleviate pain, strengthen the affected area, and aid in recovery. Remember, consistency is key when performing these exercises. Start with gentle movements and progress as your pain decreases and your strength improves. If the pain worsens or persists, consult a healthcare professional before continuing the exercises. Alongside these exercises, proper rest, ice, and avoiding activities that exacerbate the condition are also crucial for a full recovery.

    Here are six effective exercises to manage tennis elbow:

    1. Wrist Extension Stretch

    Start by extending your affected arm straight in front of you with your palm facing down. Use your opposite hand to gently bend your wrist downward, feeling a stretch in the forearm. Hold for 15-30 seconds and repeat 3-5 times.

    2. Wrist Flexor Stretch

    Extend your affected arm in front of you with your palm facing up. Use your opposite hand to gently bend your wrist upward, feeling a stretch on the underside of your forearm. Hold for 15-30 seconds and repeat 3-5 times.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Joe Yoon (@joetherapy)

    3. Grip Strengthening Exercise

    Take a rubber band or a soft ball (like a stress ball) and hold it in your hand. Squeeze the ball or stretch the rubber band by opening your fingers against resistance. Perform 2-3 sets of 15-20 repetitions on both affected and unaffected sides.

    4. Isometric Wrist Extension

    Rest your affected forearm on a table with your palm facing down and your wrist just beyond the edge. Place your opposite hand on top of your affected hand. Push your affected hand upward into your opposite hand, but resist the movement. Hold for 10-15 seconds and repeat 3-5 times.

    5. Isometric Wrist Flexion

    Similar to the previous exercise, rest your affected forearm on a table with your palm facing up and your wrist just beyond the edge. Place your opposite hand on the back of your affected hand. Push your affected hand downward, but resist the movement. Hold for 10-15 seconds and repeat 3-5 times.

    6. TheraBand Flexbar Exercise

    The TheraBand Flexbar is a specialized tool for treating tennis elbow. Hold the Flexbar vertically with your affected hand, elbow bent at 90 degrees. Twist the Flexbar slowly, creating tension. Hold for a few seconds, then untwist it slowly. Perform 2-3 sets of 15-20 repetitions.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 6:43 PM IST
