Falling in love with best friend is a rare and precious situation. With good communication, shared perception, and caution, this transformation can lead to a very fulfilling relationship.

It is a lovely and rare thing to fall in love with your best friend, but it has its own drawbacks. The close bonding between you two makes it simple to shift to a romantic relationship but confusing simultaneously. It demands thoughtful consideration, open conversation, and empathy to go through the transition process. A checklist that can guide you to take the right decisions without losing your precious friendship is as follows.

7 things to consider while falling in love with your best friend

1. Be Aware of Your Emotions For Real

Take a moment before you do anything and reflect on your emotions. Are you genuinely in love, or is it infatuation? Understanding how you feel will allow you to make the correct choice on whether or not to start a romantic relationship.

2. Assess the Friend Relationship

Your friendship means a lot—think about what a romantic relationship might mean for it. Would your relationship be unaffected if not romantically successful? Consider the risks and gains beforehand.

3. Communicate Openly and Honestly

Open, honest communication is the backbone of any successful relationship. Be honest about your feelings, but hear their side of it too. Are they eager to follow up on this step with you, or do they want to leave the friendship well enough alone?

4. Consider Timing and Compatibility

Are you two at a place in life where romance would be a natural progression? Look at your personal goals, values, and emotional maturity. Timing is a monumental consideration with how seamless this change happens.

5. Be Ready for Potential Adjustments

No relationship is more stable than a friendship, but a romantic relationship introduces other dynamics. You'll have to navigate emotional intimacy, conflicts, and expectations differently. Anticipate adjustments and growth.

6. Acknowledge the Impact on Shared Friendships

Your relationship will extend naturally to the broader group of shared friends you have. You and your partner are both ready to handle potential social dynamics if things do change? Getting it out of the way early on can forestall embarrassment.

7. Agree Together How to Proceed

Whatever you decide whether to go for romance or to remain friends, do it with respect and with care. If you both are strongly passionate about venturing into love from friendship, have a good ride. If otherwise, ensure your bond remains strong.