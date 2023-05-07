Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: Remembering 'Bard Of Bengal' with his 6 famous lines

    Rabindra Jayanti on May 7: Let us remember Tagore with some lines about humanism and idealism. In India, Tagore Jayanti or ‘ Poncheeshe Boishakh’ is celebrated as per the Bengali calendar– By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: Remembering 'Bard Of Bengal' with his 6 famous lines MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 7, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Rabindranath Tagore, a poet of the world, a pride of India, a prodigy of Bengal and the patron of Shantiniketan, was born on May 7, 1861, in Kolkata. His ‘Song Offerings’ or ‘Gitanjali’, a collection of poems, won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913, and the was the first Indian to receive a Nobel Prize.

    He established Visva-Bharati University at Shantiniketan, Bolpur to promote that art, music, and dance are integral to our learning process. He also championed the ideals of naturalism, humanism, internationalism and idealism.

    Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: Remembering 'Bard Of Bengal' with his 6 famous lines MSW

    Here are some famous lines of Tagore to remember him by before his birthday:

    1.     “I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold service was joy.”
    Tagore’s ideals of humanism come out through these lines. He believed we must deliver ourselves to the service of mankind, and that to serve mankind is the greatest joy of one’s life.
     
    2.     “Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark.”
    At the core of any being, lies faith. Life becomes worthless without faith. Faith is hope, it can restore back what life has lost.
     
    3.     “We come nearest to the great when we are great in humility.”
    When we learn humility that is when we become great. Greatness is not achieved by awards or accolades, but by being humble. Real learned people know the importance of humility.
     
    4.     “You cannot cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.”
    Ambition without action will lead one nowhere. If you have a dream, act upon it. If you do not start you will never reach your destination.
     
    5. “Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.”
    Tagore believed that souls are eternal, they are born again and again. Hence, even if one dies, it is not the end. At the end of one life, there is the beginning of another.
     
    6. “Everything comes to us that belongs to us if we create the capacity to receive it.”

    If we are worthy, the things we seek will come to us naturally. Our dreams can come true. But to make that ambition a reality, one must work hard and prove one's value.

    Last Updated May 7, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Expert Advice: How to handle breakups positively? anr

    Expert Advice: How to handle breakups positively?

    International No Diet Day: Is intermittent fasting good or bad? Know the TRUTH ARB

    International No Diet Day: Is intermittent fasting good or bad? Know the TRUTH

    International No Diet Day: Rihanna to Sophie Turner-8 celebs who called out the toxic diet culture MSW

    International No Diet Day: Rihanna to Sophie Turner-8 celebs who called out the toxic diet culture

    Daily Horoscope for May 6 2023 Aries Gemini Cancer Virgo Leo Aquarius Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 6, 2023: Good day for Aries, Gemini on family front; be careful Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for May 6 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 6, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    China provokes India yet again, sings Pakistan's tune on Kashmir

    China provokes India yet again, sings Pakistan's tune on Kashmir

    IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Philip Salt wise batting sees DC triumph over RCB by 7 wickets; social media relieved-ayh

    IPL 2023: Philip Salt's wise batting sees DC triumph over RCB by 7 wickets; social media relieved

    Avail 13,000 services from home hassle-free! How National Government Services Portal will benefit Indians

    Avail 13,000 services from home hassle-free! How National Government Services Portal will benefit Indians

    IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: CSK bowlers nip MI in the bud to make it season double; supporters thrilled-ayh

    IPL 2023: CSK bowlers nip MI in the bud to make it season double; supporters thrilled

    Safe Kerala AI camera project: Pinarayi government hit with Rs 100 crore scam claim

    'Safe Kerala' AI camera project: Pinarayi government hit with Rs 100 crore scam claim

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon