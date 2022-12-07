Pros and cons of afternoon naps you should know

Sleeping during the day can make you feel rejuvenated and have many health benefits. But sometimes, your body doesn't need an afternoon nap. You should know some pros and cons if you consider including it in your daily life; read on to find out what they are.

A nap during the day can make the difference between a productive and unproductive day in today's hectic world. It is not only expected but an essential part of daily life among many people. A nap often makes you feel as rejuvenated as an eight-hour sleep. Naps can have various health benefits, including improved alertness, good mood and enhanced memory. However, along with the advantages of an afternoon nap, there can also be disadvantages to your sleep patterns and can make you feel drowsy during the day. You should know a few pros and cons if you consider incorporating afternoon naps into your daily routine.

Afternoon Nap Benefits

Boosts memory: Taking an afternoon nap could help to improve memory. According to a study by the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, an afternoon nap for at least 30 to 90 minutes improved memory power among older adults.

Relieves stress: Afternoon naps can also bring smoothness to your sensory system, helping you resist and relax any panic reactions. Earlier studies have also established that a short evening nap can help manage anger.

Reduces fatigue: Your body craves a short break throughout the day, especially if you are involved in mental or physical work. However, some people have a habit of taking a nap without it, which is normal. But an afternoon nap makes you feel ready and refreshed to face your day.

Enhances performance: Your brain can restart after a nap and can help you focus more. When you nap in the afternoon, your body recharges and helps you continue your work with more energy and focus.

Risks of taking an afternoon nap:

Disturbs your night's sleep: If you have a disturbed sleep schedule, do not sleep in the afternoon, it can interfere with your ability to sleep at night. Experts advise against napping during the afternoon because it can affect your sleeping schedule.

Promotes hypertension: According to the United States National Library of Medicine study, older and middle-aged women who napped for more than 90 minutes in the afternoon were 39 to 54 per cent more likely to have hypertension. However, this is not significant among older and middle-aged men.

Your body may not require it: Afternoon naps may not suit everyone, specifically if you have insomnia. This sleeping disorder can interfere with daily activities in an individual's life.

