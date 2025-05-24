Kochi: Social media personalities Nihal Pillai and Priya Mohan share their life updates through their YouTube channel, 'A Happy Family'. Nihal, known for his role in the film 'Mumbai Police', is currently focused on business. Priya Mohan, sister of Poornima Indrajith, took a break from her acting career and is now active in the clothing business. In their latest vlog, Priya tearfully opens up about her rare disease, Fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia significantly reduces mobility, making everyday tasks difficult. Priya shares that she experiences fatigue, pain, insomnia, and depression.

"I couldn't even lift my hand to feed my child. I couldn't carry him. I couldn't even step into a slightly higher vehicle. I needed help to get out of bed, even to scratch myself. I couldn't even hold a plate or a glass. I often wondered why I was even alive. In addition to this, I experienced severe depression and insomnia. I've stayed awake until 6 in the morning," Priya said.

Nihal explains that someone with this disease might appear healthy from the outside, leading others to perceive them as lazy. "We didn't understand what it was at first. There's very little awareness about this disease. Some doctors even misdiagnose it as stress-related and treat patients accordingly. Blood tests won't reveal any issues. Family members and close ones of those affected need to be well-informed about this," Nihal added. They both emphasized that therapy, lifestyle changes, low-intensity exercise, and necessary supplements can make a significant difference.