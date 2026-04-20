When Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused his hectic election campaign tour for a quick meal of Jhaal Muri, this modest dish made its way onto everyone's social media feeds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unplanned jhaal muri visit in Jhargram has rekindled interest in one of Kolkata's most popular street delicacies. The narrative tells how a simple combination of puffed rice, spices, and mustard oil continues to define Bengali cuisine culture.

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When Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused his hectic election campaign tour for a quick meal of Jhaal Muri, this modest dish made its way onto everyone's social media feeds. The viral video of PM Modi eating a typical Kolkata snack piqued everyone's interest.

What makes Jhaal Muri irresistible?

Jhaal Muri is more than simply a meal; it's an entire experience. It is swiftly created by combining all of the ingredients in such a way that the flavour, crunchiness, and spiciness balance each other out, resulting in what appears to be an innate skill.

What will be necessary to create Jhaal Muri

Don't forget what has to go in there!

Murmura/puffed rice.

onions, finely chopped Green cold (to taste)

Potatoes boiled and cubed

Roasted peanuts

Coriander leaves Mustard oil (very essential for real flavour)

Tamarind chutney

Chaat Masala Red Chilli Powder Salt Lemon

How to Prepare

Jhaal Muri at Home Begin by getting a big mixing bowl; speed is important here since you want the puffed rice to remain crisp.

Add the puffed rice first, then the onions, chillies, potatoes, and peanuts. Sprinkle with chaat masala, red chilli powder, and salt. Now comes the defining step: sprinkle with a little bit of mustard oil. This is what gives Jhaal Muri its pungent, distinctive scent.

Toss in the tamarind chutney for a bit of sharpness, then finish with coriander and a squeeze of lemon. Mix thoroughly, serve immediately, and if you want the whole street-style experience, scoop it into a paper cone.

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The key is in the mustard oil. If one ingredient characterises Jhaal Muri, it is mustard oil. Just a tiny sprinkle alters the entire dish, imparting a strong, almost wasabi-like kick that lingers. Skip it, and you'll still have a snack; include it, and you'll have Jhaal Muri.

A nibble that reveals a larger tale. Jhaal Muri continues to transcend class, location, and occasion, from roadside merchants in Kolkata to the prime minister's unexpected pit stop. It's fast food in its purest form, not industrial, but instantaneous, assembled in front of you, and full of personality.

Perhaps that is why it resonates. In a country with many cuisines, sometimes all it takes is puffed rice, a dab of mustard oil, and a moment to reflect.

However, the popularity of this meal is not limited to West Bengal; it is spreading allover the world like wildfire. Here's how to make this renowned Bengali cuisine at home.