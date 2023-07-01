Planning a weekend tour? Check out these 7 best destinations in West Bengal for a perfect gateway
West Bengal, a state in eastern India, offers several beautiful destinations for a weekend tour. Here are seven popular destinations in the state that could be a perfect weekend gateway for you, your friends and your family.
- Darjeeling: Known as the "Queen of the Hills," Darjeeling offers breathtaking views of the Himalayas, lush tea gardens, and the famous Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (Toy Train).
- Sundarbans National Park: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Sundarbans is a vast mangrove forest and home to the Royal Bengal Tigers. It's an excellent destination for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers.
- Kolkata: The capital city of West Bengal, Kolkata, is famous for its rich history, colonial architecture, vibrant culture, and delectable cuisine. Explore attractions like Victoria Memorial, Howrah Bridge, and the bustling markets.
- Shantiniketan: Founded by Rabindranath Tagore, Shantiniketan is a serene and artistic town. Visit Visva Bharati University, experience the vibrant Poush Mela, and immerse yourself in the cultural heritage of Bengal.
- Digha: A popular beach destination, Digha is known for its golden sands, refreshing sea breeze, and scenic views. It's a great place to relax, enjoy water sports, and indulge in fresh seafood.
- Kalimpong: Nestled in the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas, Kalimpong offers panoramic views, beautiful monasteries, and a pleasant climate. Explore the local markets, visit the Zang Dhok Palri Phodang monastery, and enjoy the tranquility.
- Bishnupur: Known for its terracotta temples and exquisite crafts, Bishnupur is a historic town with a rich heritage. Admire the intricate architecture, visit the famous Rasmancha and Shyamrai temples, and explore the local handicrafts.
These destinations in West Bengal offer a mix of natural beauty, cultural experiences, and historical significance, making them ideal for a weekend getaway.