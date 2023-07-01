Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Planning a weekend tour? Check out these 7 best destinations in West Bengal for a perfect gateway

    West Bengal, a state in eastern India, offers several beautiful destinations for a weekend tour. Here are seven popular destinations in the state that could be a perfect weekend gateway for you, your friends and your family.

    Planning a weekend tour? Check out these 7 best destinations in West Bengal for a perfect gateway AFC EIA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 9:18 PM IST

    1. Darjeeling: Known as the "Queen of the Hills," Darjeeling offers breathtaking views of the Himalayas, lush tea gardens, and the famous Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (Toy Train).

    Planning a weekend tour? Check out these 7 best destinations in West Bengal for a perfect gateway AFC EIA

    1. Sundarbans National Park: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Sundarbans is a vast mangrove forest and home to the Royal Bengal Tigers. It's an excellent destination for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers.
      Planning a weekend tour? Check out these 7 best destinations in West Bengal for a perfect gateway AFC EIA
    2. Kolkata: The capital city of West Bengal, Kolkata, is famous for its rich history, colonial architecture, vibrant culture, and delectable cuisine. Explore attractions like Victoria Memorial, Howrah Bridge, and the bustling markets.
      Planning a weekend tour? Check out these 7 best destinations in West Bengal for a perfect gateway AFC EIA
    3. Shantiniketan: Founded by Rabindranath Tagore, Shantiniketan is a serene and artistic town. Visit Visva Bharati University, experience the vibrant Poush Mela, and immerse yourself in the cultural heritage of Bengal.
      Planning a weekend tour? Check out these 7 best destinations in West Bengal for a perfect gateway AFC EIA
    4. Digha: A popular beach destination, Digha is known for its golden sands, refreshing sea breeze, and scenic views. It's a great place to relax, enjoy water sports, and indulge in fresh seafood.
      Planning a weekend tour? Check out these 7 best destinations in West Bengal for a perfect gateway AFC EIA
    5. Kalimpong: Nestled in the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas, Kalimpong offers panoramic views, beautiful monasteries, and a pleasant climate. Explore the local markets, visit the Zang Dhok Palri Phodang monastery, and enjoy the tranquility.
      Planning a weekend tour? Check out these 7 best destinations in West Bengal for a perfect gateway AFC EIA
    6. Bishnupur: Known for its terracotta temples and exquisite crafts, Bishnupur is a historic town with a rich heritage. Admire the intricate architecture, visit the famous Rasmancha and Shyamrai temples, and explore the local handicrafts.
      Planning a weekend tour? Check out these 7 best destinations in West Bengal for a perfect gateway AFC EIA

    These destinations in West Bengal offer a mix of natural beauty, cultural experiences, and historical significance, making them ideal for a weekend getaway.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2023, 9:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Want to take out a boy on a date? Follow these 10 easy steps! ADC EIA

    Want to take out a boy on a date? Follow these 7 easy steps!

    Shifting to a new city? Here's your handy MUST-HAVE checklist!

    Shifting to a new city? Here's your handy MUST-HAVE checklist!

    Diet to Sleep: 5 daily lifestyle tips for an active life vma eai

    Diet to Sleep: 5 daily lifestyle tips for an active life

    Teenagers include these hobbies in your routine for adopting creative lifestyle ADC EIA

    Teenagers, include these hobbies in your routine for adopting creative lifestyle

    5 key factors why flaxseed is important for diabetic people vma eai

    5 key factors why flaxseed is important for diabetic people

    Recent Stories

    UP bus conductor loses job after video of him having sex with female passenger in moving bus goes viral

    UP bus conductor loses job after video of him having sex with female passenger in moving bus goes viral

    Want to take out a boy on a date? Follow these 10 easy steps! ADC EIA

    Want to take out a boy on a date? Follow these 7 easy steps!

    ODI World Cup 2023: Why West Indies failed to qualify

    ODI World Cup 2023: Why West Indies failed to qualify

    Shifting to a new city? Here's your handy MUST-HAVE checklist!

    Shifting to a new city? Here's your handy MUST-HAVE checklist!

    Diet to Sleep: 5 daily lifestyle tips for an active life vma eai

    Diet to Sleep: 5 daily lifestyle tips for an active life

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon