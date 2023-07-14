Phone Call Anxiety: 8 signs you may be struggling and how to cope

Discover the signs of phone call anxiety, from fear of inadequate conversations to difficulty saying 'no,' and learn strategies to cope and overcome

Phone call anxiety is a specific type of social anxiety disorder that can significantly impact a person's life. It goes beyond normal nervousness and can lead to avoidance behaviors and excessive worry. Here are eight signs that indicate you may be dealing with phone call anxiety:

Feeling inadequate in conversations

People with phone call anxiety often fear saying the wrong thing or not having the answer to the other person's questions. This fear may stem from a desire to appear knowledgeable or avoid feeling embarrassed or judged.

Dread of awkward silences

Many individuals with phone call anxiety have a strong aversion to awkward silence during phone conversations. They become anxious about not knowing what to say next, leading to heightened unease. The thought of ending the call abruptly can also intensify anxiety and feelings of social awkwardness.

Perceiving urgency in incoming calls

In an era dominated by text messages and emails, receiving a phone call may be seen as a rare occurrence. People with phone call anxiety may automatically assume that an incoming call must be an emergency or something urgent. This anticipation can amplify anxiety before answering the call.

Masking anxiety

Phone call anxiety may cause individuals to feel that they are not in the right headspace to engage in a conversation. However, they may feel pressured to hide their anxiety and maintain a composed demeanor, fearing that revealing their unease will be negatively perceived by the other person.

Overthinking and rehearsing

The fear of not knowing what to say during a phone call can lead to overthinking and rehearsing conversations beforehand. Those with phone call anxiety often feel uncertain about the right words to use, and this uncertainty triggers excessive mental preparation.

Fear of forgetting the purpose of the call

Another common manifestation of phone call anxiety is the fear of forgetting the reason for making the call in the first place. The pressure to remember the purpose of the call adds an additional layer of stress and anxiety, making the entire experience overwhelming.

Conversational pressure

Phone call anxiety can put individuals in a constant state of fight or flight mode. This heightened physiological response makes it challenging to engage comfortably in a conversation, as their brain is preoccupied with stress and anxiety.

Difficulty saying 'no'

For people with phone call anxiety, the fear of being asked to do something they cannot refuse can be overwhelming. They may feel obligated to comply with any request, fearing the consequences of saying 'no' or disappointing others.

If you resonate with these signs, it's important to seek support and consider speaking with a mental health professional who can help you manage and overcome phone call anxiety.