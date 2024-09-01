Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Perfect Sunday morning breakfast ideas for a delicious and relaxing start

    These delicious breakfast suggestions can add a particular touch to your Sunday morning. These meals are quick and simple to cook, taking only a few minutes.
     

    Perfect Sunday morning breakfast ideas for a delicious and relaxing start NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 7:00 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    It's ideal to have a leisurely breakfast on Sunday mornings to set the tone for a restful weekend. Make something light and refreshing, or try cooking a traditional, filling meal. Here are some delicious breakfast suggestions to add some specialness to your Sunday morning.

    Classic Pancakes
    A pile of light pancakes topped with fresh berries, maple syrup, and whipped cream is a great way to start the day. For an added sweetness, sprinkle powdered sugar on top. Accompany with some crispy bacon or sausage on the side.

    Avocado Toast
    Try avocado toast for a healthy and fashionable choice. Spread ripe avocados on whole-grain bread after mashing them. Add a little salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes on top. Use cherry tomatoes, a poached egg, or a sprinkle of olive oil for extra flavor.

    Greek Yogurt Parfait
    For a simple yet filling breakfast, top Greek yogurt with oats, fresh fruit, and honey. Fruits such as apples, bananas, and berries can be combined to create a customary dish.

    Smoothie Bowl
    Pour your favorite fruits into a bowl after blending them with a small amount of yogurt or almond milk. Add oats, chia seeds, and mixed fruits on top for a vibrant and nutritious breakfast.

    Breakfast Burritos
    Place scrambled eggs, black beans, cheese, and salsa inside tortillas or chapati. Serve them with a side of sour cream or avocado after rolling them up. You can customize these burritos with your own fillings, and they're perfect for a filling breakfast.

    French Toast
    Bread pieces are dipped in an egg, milk, and cinnamon mixture and cooked till golden brown. This makes a cozy treat when served with fresh fruit, powdered sugar, and syrup or honey drizzled over it.

    Veggie Omelette
    Make an omelet with lots of veggies, such as mushrooms, spinach, and bell peppers. For more taste, add some cheese and herbs. To create a well-rounded supper, pair with whole-grain bread.

    Fruit and Nut Oatmeal
    Drizzle some maple syrup, almonds, and fresh fruit over cooked oats. For a chilly morning, this filling and hot choice is ideal.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for September 1, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 1, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Kaushiki Amavasya: Try these 3 rituals for financial prosperity, abundance RTM

    Kaushiki Amavasya: Try these 3 rituals for financial prosperity, abundance

    Why we immerse ashes in holy rivers: Exploring the sacred tradition RTM

    Why we immerse ashes in holy rivers: Exploring the sacred tradition

    Fly in comfort: Top 5 credit cards in India for lounge access gcw

    Fly in comfort: Top 5 credit cards in India for lounge access

    Orthopaedic considerations for pregnant women: Know how to manage musculoskeletal changes RBA

    Orthopaedic considerations for pregnant women: Know how to manage musculoskeletal changes

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for September 1, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 1, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    'A lie always travels faster than truth...' Malayalam Actor Jayasurya breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations anr

    'A lie always travels faster than truth...' Actor Jayasurya breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations

    Giganto - The Largest Ape: 7 UNKNOWN things to know about this primate ATG

    Giganto - The Largest Ape: 7 UNKNOWN things to know about this primate

    Giganto - The Largest Ape: 7 UNKNOWN things to know about this primate ATG

    Giganto - The Largest Ape: 7 UNKNOWN things to know about this primate

    'How Can It Be Anybody Else?': That time when Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Naga Chaitanya 'Husband Material' RTM

    'How Can It Be Anybody Else?': That time when Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Naga Chaitanya 'Husband Material'

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon