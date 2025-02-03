PCOS Struggles? Find out what to eat and avoid for better wellness

PCOS Diet: Hormonal imbalances in PCOS lead to irregular periods, hair loss, and other issues. A proper diet can help manage these symptoms. Learn about the foods to eat and avoid for PCOS.

PCOS Struggles? Find out what to eat and avoid for better wellness NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is a hormonal disorder. It's a common condition caused by hormonal imbalances in women. It's caused by increased androgens (male hormones), insulin resistance, and genetic factors. This leads to irregular periods, excess facial or body hair, weight gain, acne, and hair loss. A proper diet is crucial for managing PCOS. Learn about the foods to eat and avoid for PCOS.

What to eat with PCOS?

Firstly, focus on low-glycemic index (GI) foods. These foods help stabilize blood sugar. Include barley, millet, oats, brown rice, quinoa, green vegetables like spinach and broccoli, and fiber-rich foods. Fiber slows digestion and regulates insulin.

What to eat for fiber?

For rich fiber, consume fruits like apples, oranges, and berries. Also, include vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and cucumbers.

Include protein-rich foods

Protein stabilizes blood sugar and keeps you feeling full for longer. Include lentils, chickpeas, kidney beans, eggs, fish, and grilled/baked chicken in your diet.

Don't forget healthy fats

Healthy fats aid hormone production. Include avocados, nuts, seeds (flaxseed, chia seeds), olive oil, and coconut oil.

Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory foods

Reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. Include turmeric, ginger, green tea, and dark chocolate (low sugar) in your diet.

Herbal teas and dairy options

Use low-fat dairy or alternative milk like almond milk or coconut milk. Green tea and peppermint tea are beneficial for PCOS symptoms.

What not to eat with PCOS?

Processed and junk foods: These are high in sugar, salt, and trans fats. Avoid packaged snacks, chips, cakes, and pastries.

Refined carbs: These quickly raise blood sugar. Avoid white bread, refined flour, and pasta.

Sugar and sugary drinks: These contribute to weight gain and worsen insulin sensitivity. Avoid soft drinks, packaged juices, and candy.

Excessive dairy products: Dairy can exacerbate hormonal imbalances. Avoid full-fat milk, cream, and butter.

Saturated and trans fats: These can increase inflammation and hormonal imbalance. Avoid fried foods and packaged bakery products.

Caffeine and alcohol: These can cause hormonal disruptions. Avoid coffee and alcohol.

High-sodium foods: These can increase water retention and bloating. Avoid snacks like papad, pickles, and instant noodles.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Don't let screens age you: 5 tips to protect your skin from blue light damage

Don’t let screens age you: 5 tips to protect your skin from blue light damage

Makeup in a Minute: 10 quick tips for a polished look on busy mornings

Makeup in a Minute: 10 quick tips for a polished look on busy mornings

Basant Panchami 2025: Why the swan is goddess Saraswati's sacred vehicle? NTI

Basant Panchami 2025: Why the swan is goddess Saraswati's sacred vehicle?

football Cristiano Ronaldo's 5 daily 90-minute naps: 10 ways Al-Nassar star's health secret can benefit you snt

Cristiano Ronaldo's 5 daily 90-minute naps: 10 ways Al-Nassar star's health secret can benefit you

Dali & Gala to Jollygunj-7 new eating joints to explore in Bengaluru THIS weekend RBA

Dali & Gala to Jollygunj-7 new eating joints to explore in Bengaluru THIS weekend

Recent Stories

PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan NAILS boss look in black blazer, shorts, boots NTI

PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan NAILS boss look in black blazer, shorts, boots

WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of John Cena and Jey Uso compared HRD

WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of John Cena and Jey Uso compared

Amwill Healthcare to Ken Enterprises: 6 IPO's opening next week NTI

Amwill Healthcare to Ken Enterprises: 6 IPO's opening next week

IND vs ENG, 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma breaks Shubman Gills Indian record at Wankhede Stadium; Check out here HRD

IND vs ENG, 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma breaks Shubman Gill's Indian record at Wankhede Stadium; Check out here

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma becomes second fastest Indian batter to score century in T20Is (WATCH) HRD

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma becomes second fastest Indian batter to score T20I century (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon