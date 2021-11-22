  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'One Vulnerable Dot' is more than just a book; it is a life journey

    'One Vulnerable Dot' is a pen name that a self-made woman took up to reflect upon her journey from a small town in Jharkhand's Dhanbad to moving to a big city and making it on her own as an artist

    One Vulnerable Dot is more than just a book it is a life journey
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 7:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    'One Vulnerable Dot' is not just the title of a book; it is the journey of a journal to a book, the journey of a girl, and millions more like her, who fought battles to live a life of their own, despite social norms, they made their way. 

    'One Vulnerable Dot' is a pen name that a self-made woman took up to reflect upon her journey from a small town in Jharkhand's Dhanbad to moving to a big city and making it on her own as an artist. The author is a textile designer who graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology-Delhi and is a self-made artist with three successful exhibitions under her belt. The fashion and lifestyle designer currently runs her own art studio in Bengaluru.

    'One Vulnerable Dot', according to the author, is envisioned to tell millions of women and souls who struggle to accept their emotions, to voice their will and fear to take the step to own their life, to say all of them, 'whoever you are, know that you are enough'.
     
    To quote from the 'One Vulnerable Dot'

    "I Risked therefore I am, 
    I Failed therefore I am, 
    I Conquered therefore I am."

    One Vulnerable Dot is more than just a book it is a life journey

    Released worldwide on Amazon, Cleverfox Store and Google, 'One Vulnerable Dot', the author says, is an initiative to be the potency of being the guiding light in the darkest of hours and a handhold for all the souls who are suppressed by patriarchy and shackled by the hard and fast set of rules to be maintained at any cost. The personal journal has stories of the battle fought both inward and with the world outside, ignite the ray of hope and pull out your inner strength to break all the barriers and come up with stories of resilience for the world to tell turning your vulnerability into your strength. 

    The book is compiled in three phases -- The Falling, The Rising and The Healing -- written in verse and beautifully lined up with real-life pictures all narrating a story. 

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 7:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Get your face glowing with these 05 facials for beautiful skin in the ongoing wedding season drb

    Get your face glowing with these 05 facials for beautiful skin in the ongoing wedding season

    International Men's Day 2021: Celebrating men and their efforts who brighten up the society

    International Men’s Day 2021: Celebrating men and their efforts who brighten up the society

    Want to know how to pick the right fragrance? Use these handy tips before buying a new perfume drb

    Want to know how to pick the right fragrance? Use these handy tips before buying a new perfume

    Power to Creators - The Decentralization of Art! - vpn

    Power to Creators - The Decentralization of Art!

    Prateek Shukla: An IoT Entrepreneur Making IoT Adoption Effortless for Businesses - vpn

    Prateek Shukla: An IoT Entrepreneur Making IoT Adoption Effortless for Businesses

    Recent Stories

    Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22: Shahrukh Khan's final ball six hand Tamil Nadu title win vs Karnataka (WATCH)-ayh

    Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22: Shahrukh Khan's last ball six hands Tamil Nadu title win vs Karnataka (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra to part ways with hubby Nick Jonas? Find out details inside drv

    Priyanka Chopra to part ways with hubby Nick Jonas? Find out details inside

    RBI warns co-operative societies against using bank, banker in their names-dnm

    RBI warns co-operative societies against using ‘bank’, ‘banker’ in their names

    Punjab Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1,000 for every woman if AAP voted to power-dnm

    Punjab Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1,000 for every woman if AAP voted to power

    Urfi Javed does it again; seen in an ATROCIOUS dress at airport drb

    Urfi Javed does it again; seen in an ATROCIOUS dress at airport

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Video Icon
    Former US President Donald Trump awarded 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo by South Korea martial arts organisation kukkiwon

    Former US President Donald Trump awarded honorary 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    Video Icon
    India IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru-dnm

    India's IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Apuia basking in the spotlight, speaks on joining Mumbai City and more (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Apuia basking in the spotlight, speaks on joining Mumbai City and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon