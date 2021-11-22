'One Vulnerable Dot' is more than just a book; it is a life journey

'One Vulnerable Dot' is a pen name that a self-made woman took up to reflect upon her journey from a small town in Jharkhand's Dhanbad to moving to a big city and making it on her own as an artist

'One Vulnerable Dot' is not just the title of a book; it is the journey of a journal to a book, the journey of a girl, and millions more like her, who fought battles to live a life of their own, despite social norms, they made their way.

'One Vulnerable Dot' is a pen name that a self-made woman took up to reflect upon her journey from a small town in Jharkhand's Dhanbad to moving to a big city and making it on her own as an artist. The author is a textile designer who graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology-Delhi and is a self-made artist with three successful exhibitions under her belt. The fashion and lifestyle designer currently runs her own art studio in Bengaluru.

'One Vulnerable Dot', according to the author, is envisioned to tell millions of women and souls who struggle to accept their emotions, to voice their will and fear to take the step to own their life, to say all of them, 'whoever you are, know that you are enough'.



To quote from the 'One Vulnerable Dot'

"I Risked therefore I am,

I Failed therefore I am,

I Conquered therefore I am."

Released worldwide on Amazon, Cleverfox Store and Google, 'One Vulnerable Dot', the author says, is an initiative to be the potency of being the guiding light in the darkest of hours and a handhold for all the souls who are suppressed by patriarchy and shackled by the hard and fast set of rules to be maintained at any cost. The personal journal has stories of the battle fought both inward and with the world outside, ignite the ray of hope and pull out your inner strength to break all the barriers and come up with stories of resilience for the world to tell turning your vulnerability into your strength.

The book is compiled in three phases -- The Falling, The Rising and The Healing -- written in verse and beautifully lined up with real-life pictures all narrating a story.