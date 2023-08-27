Onam 2023: How to make an easy Pookalam or floral rangoli design; Check here

Pookkalam is made primarily in front of homes and communal spaces during Onam as a way to welcome King Mahabali and honor his memory.

A pookkalam, also known as an "Athapookalam," is a vibrant and intricate floral rangoli design created on the ground using a variety of colorful flowers. It is a traditional art form that holds immense cultural significance in the Indian state of Kerala, particularly during the Onam festival.

The word "pookkalam" is derived from two Malayalam words: "poo," meaning "flower," and "kalam," meaning "art." Together, they form "flower art," which aptly describes the practice of creating intricate patterns and designs using a diverse array of flowers.

Creating a pookkalam involves careful planning and a meticulous arrangement of flowers. The process usually starts with drawing a basic outline on the ground, which serves as a guide for placing the flowers. The design is then filled in with different types of flowers, creating intricate patterns, geometric shapes, and concentric circles.

Creating a simple pookkalam can be a delightful and accessible way to engage in the artistic tradition of Onam. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you create an easy pookkalam:

Materials You'll Need:

1. Different types of flowers in various colors (marigolds, chrysanthemums, rose petals, etc.)

2. A clean and flat outdoor space

3. Optional: Leaves or colored powders for added decoration

STEPS:

Select a Location:

Choose an open area in your yard or outdoor space where you'll create your pookkalam. Ensure the ground is clean and smooth.

Choose a Design:

Select a simple design for your pookkalam. You can opt for a basic circular shape or choose a simple geometric pattern. You can find inspiration from online resources or traditional pookkalam designs.

Outline the Design:

Using chalk or a piece of colored powder, lightly draw the outline of your chosen design on the ground. This outline will serve as a guide for placing the flowers.

Start Placing Flowers:

Begin placing the flowers along the outline you've drawn. Start from the center and work your way outward. You can use petals to fill in the spaces, creating patterns or shapes as you go.

Create Layers:

As you move outward, you can create concentric circles or other layers by using different colors of flowers. This will add depth and dimension to your pookkalam.

Experiment with Colors:

Play with the colors of the flowers to create contrast and visual interest. Mixing different colors can make your pookkalam vibrant and appealing.

Add Leaves or Powders:

If you have access to leaves or colored powders, you can use them to enhance your design. Place leaves in between the flower petals or use colored powders to create outlines or patterns.

Finishing Touches:

Once you're satisfied with your design, take a step back and assess the overall look. Make any adjustments needed to ensure symmetry and balance.

Capture Memories:

Capture photographs of your pookkalam to cherish the memory of your creation.

Enjoy and Share:

Your pookkalam is now ready to be admired! Share it with family and friends, and take a moment to appreciate your artistic creation.

Remember, the beauty of pookkalam lies in its simplicity and the joy of creating something meaningful. Whether your pookkalam is intricate or basic, it reflects the spirit of Onam and your appreciation for Kerala's cultural heritage.