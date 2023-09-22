Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oats to Green Tea: 8 Superfoods that control high cholesterol

    These foods are rich in dietary fiber, antioxidants, and healthy fats, which can aid in lowering bad cholesterol (LDL) and improving overall heart health. Here are some superfoods to consider:

    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 2:28 PM IST
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 2:28 PM IST

    Several superfoods can help control high cholesterol levels when incorporated into a heart-healthy diet. These foods are rich in dietary fiber, antioxidants, and healthy fats, which can aid in lowering bad cholesterol (LDL) and improving overall heart health. Here are some superfoods to consider:

    Oats: Oats are high in soluble fiber, specifically beta-glucans, which can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels. Start your day with a bowl of oatmeal or add oats to smoothies and baked goods.

    Nuts: Almonds, walnuts, and other tree nuts contain heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, fiber, and plant sterols, which can help reduce LDL cholesterol. Consume a small handful of unsalted nuts as a snack or add them to salads and yogurt.

    Fatty Fish: Salmon, mackerel, trout, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to lower triglycerides and reduce the risk of heart disease. Aim to include fatty fish in your diet at least twice a week.

    Garlic: Garlic contains allicin, a compound that may help lower LDL cholesterol and reduce blood pressure. Incorporate fresh garlic into your cooking whenever possible.

    Leafy Greens: Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens are rich in fiber, antioxidants, and vitamins. They can support heart health by reducing cholesterol absorption in the digestive tract.

    Whole Grains: Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat pasta are high in fiber and can help lower LDL cholesterol levels. Replace refined grains with whole grains in your diet.

    Olive Oil: Extra virgin olive oil is a source of monounsaturated fats and antioxidants. It can be used as a healthier alternative to butter or margarine in cooking and salad dressings.

    Green Tea: Green tea contains catechins, which have antioxidant properties and may help lower LDL cholesterol levels. Enjoy a cup of green tea regularly.

    Incorporating these superfoods into your diet, along with maintaining a balanced and low-cholesterol diet overall, can contribute to better cholesterol management and improved heart health. Remember to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalized dietary advice and to monitor your cholesterol levels regularly.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 2:28 PM IST
