Numerology Predictions for August 3: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says time will be happy and peaceful. You will achieve success by completing work effortlessly and patiently. Government work will be completed at a certain time. Interest in

spiritual and religious activities will also increase. Relationship with in-law party will be sweeter. At this time the expenditure will be higher as per the income. That means maintaining a budget. Avoid unnecessary arguments. Control your speech and ego. New possibilities will come up in business. Family atmosphere can be pleasant. There will be problems like allergy or cough.

Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)

Ganesha says the mind will be happy to receive any news today. The time is favourable. Due to not getting proper support from friends and associates, your worries will go away. For most people there will be good and satisfactory results. Be aware that some may take advantage of your naive nature. Do not take responsibility of others. At this time there is a need to talk and work smartly. Business activities will be excellent. With the arrival of guests in the house, the atmosphere will be kept happy. Time is not very favourable in terms of health.

Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)

Ganesha says disputed matters going on in the house will be resolved. Also spend some time in activities of your interest. You will be complete with ease and flexibility in political matters. There will be a plan and planning for the beautiful future of the children. Control your anger and impulse. Otherwise any of your work may go bad. Plans and planning will also be left in the middle. Do not invest in risky activities at this time. It can be beneficial for you to make contact with few experienced people in the business field. Do not let business problems dominate the home. Overwork and stress can affect your physical and mental health.

Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)

Ganesha says your opponent will not be able to stand against your confidence and fortitude. There is a possibility of getting back the stuck or borrowed money, so keep trying. The worry that was going on for some time now can be completed today. Try to solve disputed matters through someone's intervention. At this time you need to control your emotions. Keep any activity related to business normal at this time. You will have to go to a function with family. You may have to go to the doctor due to an old disease at this time.

Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)

Ganesha says today you will try to resolve the tangled issues through hard work. You will be able to carry out your work with complete seriousness and simplicity. Your competence and

talent will also stand out to people. Mind will be disappointed due to travelling to an unknown place. The result of which will not be positive. An unpleasant incident may happen with a close relative. Your opponent will also be active at this time. Do not be careless towards business and work. Harmony between husband and wife will be maintained properly. Take care of your health and comfort along with work.

Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)

Ganesha says financial condition will be good. You will also be able to complete all tasks through your efficiency and efficiency. You may meet some positive people at this time. Under them you can find new things. Maintain balance on your speech and excited behaviour. You do not enmity with anyone without meaning. Any expenses may come up suddenly. There will be enthusiasm and vigour as any important work is completed easily in business. The ongoing differences and opposition between family members will be removed. Health may improve.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says any work that has been stuck for a long time will be completed today. Sources of income can also be found. At this time the opponent will not be able to spoil your work.

Youngsters are likely to get success in departmental examination or any interview. There may be any trouble related to tax or government at this time. Control over time situations. A friend may have a secret plan or conspiracy against you. The area plan in the works, which was lingering for a long time, will now gain momentum. The home-family environment will be happy. Health will be excellent.

Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says mentally you will feel positive and energetic. Resolving any special problem of children will bring relief. No matter how hard you work, you will get your work done. Do not

allow any defect in the honour of the elder members of the house. There may be a difference of opinion between father and son. There may be danger of any electrical item in the house getting damaged. You may not get results according to your hard work in the field of work. There will be tension between husband and wife due to some problem at home.

Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says spending in some auspicious and religious work will make you happy. A friend's advice will prove useful for you. Your victory is possible in court-office or social disputes. Plans will also be made to maintain good order in the house. There may be obstacles in property related matters. More emphasis has to be put to prove the point. Be mindful of limits while going into any demanding tasks. You need to change your working style in the field of work. There can be a dispute between husband and wife. Keeping your daily routine and diet in order will keep you healthy and energetic.