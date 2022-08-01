Numerology Predictions for August 1: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says today the surrounding environment will remain pleasant. You will express your experience by sitting with loved ones. An outline of any work before doing it will yield better results. Also keep in mind that any work can go bad due to lack of experience. Advice from an experienced person will prove useful for you during difficult times. The mind will be

disappointed on receiving unpleasant news regarding a close person. Today you will not be able to get benefit according to hard work in business. Proper harmony will be maintained

between husband and wife. Be careful while driving.

Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)

Ganesha says finding a solution to any problem related to the child's career can make one feel more relaxed and relieved. At this time, efforts to maintain better economic activities will be successful. Sources of income may increase. Don't get caught up in someone's tricks or good words. Someone can take advantage of your emotions. Avoid any travel at this time, as it may delay your many important works. Keep your public relations strong. The environment of the house can be pleasant. Sometimes your physical and mental energy may decrease.

Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)

Ganesha says your interest in religious and spiritual field will increase. Any dispute that has been going on with the brothers for some time can be ended by someone's intervention. The graph of your respect and fame will rise upwards. Control your temper like anger and rashness. Don't mess with anyone without meaning. Only those close to you can create a

disturbance in your work. Students may have concerns regarding their admission. If you are thinking of making any investment in business then the time is favourable. Peace and happiness will be maintained in the family. Gas problem and joint pain may increase.

Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)

Ganesha says today is the time of hard work and exams. Only success can get you. You will also be successful in achieving your goal. Put your own decisions above the advice of others. Take care that there is no bitterness in relations with close friends and relatives. Your carelessness and angry nature can create obstacles in your work. Correct this defect of yours. Today is a good time for marketing related tasks and collecting payments. There can be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. Health may be weak.

Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)

Ganesha says you may receive some important news suddenly today. You may get some important success through a political or influential person. Your sheer competence and hard

work can be seen in your works. There may be a situation of argument with a relative or neighbour. It will be good if you keep your work. Be careful not to make any of your plans public, otherwise others may take advantage of them. There is a need to improve your working system as per time. Proper harmony will be maintained in family and professional life. You will feel healthy and energetic.

Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)

Ganesha says the planetary transit will be positive. Spending time with distinguished people and also participating in social activities will enhance your personality. Students will also get

rid of the anxiety related to admission. There is a possibility of some kind of financial loss at this time. So, be careful while dealing in money. Do not invest money anywhere. Your friend

may be the cause of your trouble. Consult an experienced person before taking any decision related to business. You will not be able to pay much attention to home and family. Any old disease may recur.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says you may receive some good news suddenly today. There will be a positive change in your life. Any pending government work related to property can also be completed today. Any ongoing anxiety from children can also be removed. Follow the advice and guidance of the elders of the house. Ignoring them can prove harmful for you. Don't associate with strangers. There is a need to think more about your business at this time. There will be collaborative relationship between husband and wife. Due to occupational stress there can be physical and mental exhaustion.

Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says close relatives may come in the house. A happy atmosphere will be maintained after a long time of reconciliation. If there are any plans related to changes in the house, then it is time to bring them to fruition. You will not take any wrong step by being carried away by emotions. Take any decision with mind instead of heart. Instead of worrying about the future, focus on the present activities first. Don't take too much responsibility on yourself. You need to be present on business activities at this time. There may be some dispute between husband and wife regarding the arrangement of the house. Health can be excellent.

Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says today the work will be more. But you will be able to complete it with full passion and energy. This is the time to awaken your talents and abilities. Surely you can get success. Few people may even feel jealous because of your success. Ignoring everyone, you will continue to strive towards your tasks. Keep calm in your nature. Business related to media and online activities will be more successful. Husband-wife relationship can be sweet. Cough, fever will be a problem due to current environment.