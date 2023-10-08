Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Numerology Prediction for October 8, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on October 8, 2023, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.

    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says any work and hard work will pay off. An important notification is likely to be received by phone call. Focus on marketing and media related tasks. When planning for any kind of future, give more priority to your own decision than to other people's decisions. You may have the opportunity to showcase your skills in the workplace. The cooperation of the spouse can be beneficial for you. 

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says there will be some time spent in religious and spiritual activities today. If there is an inherited dispute going on it is the right time to resolve it. Students can also find relief in solving problems related to education and career. It is your responsibility to maintain a good relationship with your brothers. Occupational status may remain the same. Husband and wife can respect other people's feelings. 

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says long lasting anxiety and stress can be relieved. Focus on your personal work instead of social work today as the decision taken today will provide a beneficial situation for you. Maintain your instincts. Anger can make matters worse. Kids need your help. So take some time out for yourself too. A few new contracts may be received today. Home atmosphere can be pleasant.  

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says the day will pass successfully. Success can be achieved in whatever work you undertake. Just think of the positive and negative effects before doing any work. Don't expect more benefits in land related work as the desire to get more can be harmed. Students studying will hurt themselves due to laziness. There will be a plan of action to move the business forward. 

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says new plans will be made and the stuck cases will be completed soon. The planet pasture is on your side. Strengthen your contact formula. Overall a happy and satisfying day will pass. Identify the value of time. Don't let laziness dominate you. Disputes can arise over an old property. Selfishness can also be seen in close relatives. The agreement made for the benefit of the benefit can go ahead. 

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says today is an auspicious day to strengthen economic affairs. Time will also pass in activities involving religious institutions. Your self-esteem will also increase. The blessings and affection of the elders of the house will remain on the family. A friend can ruin a relationship with a spirit of selfishness. Do not disclose your activities and plans in the field. A day can be spent in entertainment with family. 

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says today is a beneficial day. This is a great time to make your dreams and fantasies come true. Many problems can be solved by believing in your ability. This stress will also affect your efficiency. Seek the advice and cooperation of an elder. Positive results can be obtained in property related business. Spouse will be an important contributor in maintaining the proper home environment. 

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says happiness will be spent with family in shopping for comfort items. There will also be a program for a relative to go to a religious festival there. Finding money stuck somewhere will make the economic situation better. There will be anxiety due to any negative activity of the children. You can be more engaged in work. The family atmosphere can be well maintained. Women can be more aware of their health.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says your contribution in social activities will give you recognition and respect. Your talent and ability can be exposed to people. Home renovation plans can also be made. Avoid any investment related activities. Otherwise a situation like damage can occur. Students will be more focused on their studies. There can be a sweet dispute in the relationship between husband and wife. There may be complaints of gas and abdominal pain.

