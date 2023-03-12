Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Prediction for March 12, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on March 12, 2023, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.

    Numerology Prediction for March 12, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Mar 12, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)

    Ganesha says making a complete plan for important work, be careful of making mistakes in important work, new ventures will bring you success, you can travel for work. If there is discord between brothers and sisters, it is very important to control anger. There is a possibility of getting a big title today. There will be lack of mutual harmony between husband and wife, which is not suitable for married life.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)

    Ganesha says today will be a busy day, you will be able to spend time on your favorite activities, the atmosphere will be light due to the arrival of relatives in the house. It will be very important to control stubborn nature, avoid money transactions today. Bank related work will be solved; start the day with blessings of elders. May feel stressed, start the day with yoga

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)

    Ganesha says you may meet a special person today, you will get success in the stuck work today, and you will be able to pay attention to your personal work. To keep children away from bad company, avoid borrowing today. Today is the best time to change jobs, maintaining interest in new activities. There will be mutual harmony and cooperation between family members.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)

    Ganesha says before starting any work makes a complete plan and start work, your positive thoughts will give you a new direction. If you are thinking of changing house, then today is the best time for you. Avoid taking important decisions today; there may be internal discord in the family. Today will be auspicious day for working people, new opportunities may be available. There will be sweetness in marital relations today.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)

    Ganesha says any important decision taken today will be beneficial for you, today is a good day for investment related work. There is a possibility of getting some good news from the child. It is imperative for you to stay away from stock speculation etc., as well as illegal activities can harm your reputation. You will be able to achieve an important goal at work today, carelessness towards work can prove harmful for you.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)

    Ganesha says good time can be spent with family and friends today. Social events will be resolved, and obstacles to good work will be overcome. Your special efforts are required to maintain harmony with your close relatives. It is necessary to pay attention to children today. Postponing any type of travel would be advisable. Possibilities of change are appearing in the job-business place, that change will be comfortable for you. Working beyond your capacity will have a bad effect on your health.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

    Ganesha says you will spend today getting information on a particular subject. Interest in spiritual activities will also increase. At this time some new avenues are going to be paved for the advancement of your personality. There is a possibility that something special might get stolen or lost, so keep your belongings safe. Being influenced by others can make you take a wrong decision. It would be better to prioritize your plans. You should also pay attention to the advice of your staff and colleagues in the business sector.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)

    Ganesha says outline your daily routine at the beginning of the day. And believe in your ability and work ability. With this, the circumstances will be completely in your favor. Obstacles in any work that has been going on for a long time will also be removed today. Suspension of any kind of movement today will be beneficial. Keep your full attention on your work place. You should share your problems with your spouse, it will give you proper advice and morale will also be high.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)

    Ganesha says reflecting on your past mistakes and trying to correct them will give you positive results. Students can achieve anything by keeping them fully focused on their education. There may be a situation of disagreement with a neighbor or a friend on a small matter. Don't neglect parents and seniors at all. Focus on the competence and experiences of experienced and professional people to speed up the business. Family life will be happy. Take help of meditation and yoga to avoid stress and depression.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2023, 1:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Health advice: 10 things to keep in mind before joining a gym

    Health advice: 10 things to keep in mind before joining a gym

    Want to have Summer body? Add these 5 healthy foods to your diet RBA

    Want to have Summer body? Add these 5 healthy foods to your diet

    Coconut Water to Watermelon- 6 food items that are best for your heart in summers RBA

    Coconut Water to Watermelon- 6 food items that are best for your heart in summers

    Daily Horoscope for March 11, 2023: Be cautious Pisces; good day for Aquarius, Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for March 11, 2023: Be cautious Pisces; good day for Aquarius, Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for March 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for March 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Zeenat Aman, Sara Ali Khan, Sushmita Sen, set the ramp on fire vma

    Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Zeenat Aman, Sara Ali Khan, Sushmita Sen, set the ramp on fire

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Shubman Gill ton, Virat Kohli half-century keeps India going on Day 3 vs Australia, twitter reacts-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Gill's ton, Kohli's half-century keeps India going on Day 3; trails by 191

    Namrata Malla SEXY Photos: Bhojpuri actress stuns fans with her dance moves in blue floral printed bikini vma

    Namrata Malla SEXY Photos: Bhojpuri actress stuns fans with her dance moves in blue floral printed bikini

    Rocket Boys Season 2: From conspiracies to the Kalam era... Six things you can expect

    'Rocket Boys' Season 2: From conspiracies to the Kalam era... Six things you can expect

    Well deserved - Fans hail Rey Mysterio after being announced as an inductee into WWE Hall of Fame 2023-ayh

    'Well deserved' - Fans hail Rey Mysterio after being announced as an inductee into WWE Hall of Fame 2023

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon