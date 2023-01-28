Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Prediction for January 28, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on January 28, 2023, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.
     

    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Jan 28, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says the planetary position is becoming favourable. The work which has been stuck for some time will gain momentum. All that is required is a little understanding and acting
    wisely. Also, any worries related to the career and education of the child will also be resolved. Think properly before acting on other people's words and overcome weaknesses like emotionality and carelessness. A plan of yours may go awry. Few challenges will be faced in business, but with time the solution will also be found. There will be an atmosphere
    of happiness in married life. Don't neglect your daily routine and diet.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says a sudden meeting with a special person will prove to be beneficial for you. If there is an inheritance case going on, now is the time to sort it out. Both fate and karma will be on your side at this time. Difficulties may arise due to any movement of children. Solve the problem calmly, success will be achieved. Take care not to spoil relations with in-laws. Try to maintain quality and excellence in business at this time. To solve a family problem, husband and wife find a solution to each other&#39;s harmony. Complain of abdominal pain due to gas and constipation.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says spend some time of the day in spiritual or self-reflection. So that mental peace will be maintained. Students will feel relief as any obstacles related to studies are removed.
    There may be some troubles and disturbances due to problems like property or partition. You will also be able to overcome them with your willpower. Also it is necessary to maintain
    patience and restraint in your nature. Some new success will be achieved so the source of income will also increase. Staying in tune with each other in married life will create a comfortable environment. Health will be fine.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says your principled outlook will earn you a special place in the society. Meeting with few political people will prove beneficial for future. The time is favourable. Don't let old
    negative things dominate your present. It can reduce your morale and that will affect your relationships as well. Time is favourable for taking important business related decisions at this time. The atmosphere of the house will be happy. There will be some laziness and tiredness due to change of environment.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says most of the time of these natives will be spent in family activities. It will be a happy time. Youngsters will heave a sigh of relief as a dilemma is cleared. Courage to take a
    big decision will also come. There will be a profitable time for property related works. Faith and love towards family members will be maintained. There will be some physical problems
    related to the current environment.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says if any government matter is stuck then tries to complete it today. Hope to get success. Most of your time will be spent in religious spiritual activities. The mind will be disturbed due to some activity of a close relative. Find a solution to the problem with patience instead of anger. Be careful in dealing with money. Do all the work in the work area under your supervision. Take time out of your work and make time for family and spouse. Leg pain may occur.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says you can get your work done according to your mind, just listen to the voice of your mind and act on it instead of taking other people's advice. If you are thinking of investing money in a policy, then take a decision immediately. Along with the coming of rupees, there will also be expenses. Any matter related to court case will be avoided today. A few people can create misunderstanding in your family with the spirit of jealousy. Planetary Pastures are on your side. Proper harmony will be maintained between family members. Keep your thoughts positive

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says land or any stuck matter related to it will be resolved with the help of someone. At this time you will also get the right result according to your hard work. There will be a possibility of losing or stealing a particular item. Don't take any decision on emotions. Trouble may arise because of you. It is necessary to have your presence in the business place. Both husband and wife will not be able to give time to each other due to their busy schedules today.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says if there is any plan related to maintenance or improvement in the house, use Vastu rules in it. Take some time for personal tasks together. A big problem of yours can be
    solved at this time. You may get into trouble while dealing with other matters due to which there is a possibility of increasing number of visits to the police station. Youths will be under
    some stress due to success in their work. Do not take any interest in risk activity activities in the field of work. Husband and wife should be cooperative towards each other. Keep diet moderate.

