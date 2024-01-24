Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Numerology Prediction for January 24, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on January 24, 2023, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.

    Numerology Prediction for January 24, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 1:00 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says consult your close friends and family regarding personal and financial matters. It will be easy for you to take any decision. Relations with loved ones will be sweet. The desire to invest in any long term plan will also be fulfilled. Some conflicting things will come up due to which enthusiasm and enthusiasm may decrease. Do not get involved in religious disputes. All tasks will be completed properly through your leadership and management in business. Along with personal work, it is necessary to give time for home and family. Sometimes there will be mental stress due to talking about self respect.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says social activities and time will be spent with like-minded people. Adventure and confidence will also increase in you. There will also be interest in house renovation, decoration etc. works. Few family or property related matters may get confused. Mind will be disturbed due to children. Try to solve problems calmly. There may be disruptions in business activities. Family environment can be pleasant. Stomach related problems may occur due to disorder in diet.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says the day will start with a pleasant experience. There will also be interest in various activities. You will work hard to organize yourself and be successful. Marriageable people are likely to get a marriage proposal at this time. Don't neglect important papers or documents. Don't trust anyone's words more than necessary. There will be some beneficial situation in business. There will be a program related to a religious journey with the family. Your regular routine and diet will keep you healthy.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Today you will be excited about any new plan. Students are likely to get good options in studies. Instead of recommending completing a work, it would be better if you try to do it yourself. It will be good if you solve the household tasks at your own level, interference of others may spoil the work. Due to high expenses, the budget can also be bad. Your role in the field of work will be positive. You will be able to achieve any success with your hard work and effort. The home-family environment will be pleasant. Passing time according to mind will keep physical and mental energy and vitality.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says there is a possibility of completion of works related to purchase and sale of property. Your optimistic and cheerful personality will prove helpful in your advancement. New doors of possibilities will also open. Relationships with brothers and sisters will become stronger. You will also experience stress and anxiety on hearing about any negative activity of children. There is a possibility of receiving some inauspicious news on phone calls. Spend time in a secluded or spiritual place for mental relaxation at this time. Be careful while taking any action related to business. You will be able to resolve family responsibilities calmly. Health will be fine.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says this time is becoming a good time to buy a vehicle. Material happiness will increase. You will be proficient in your work. Females will be able to perform both tasks properly at home or outside. Keep your behaviour soft and avoid unnecessary disputes. Do not neglect court case or any social dispute. There is a need to pay more attention in business activities at this time. Husband and wife will maintain proper arrangement of the house through their harmony. Migraine, gas etc. problems will bother you at this time.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says you will get an opportunity to participate in some social function. Disagreement with one's relatives will be removed. Spending on home comforts and upkeep will bring happiness. Time is favourable to realize your dreams. Try to avoid any travel for now. Your own people may betray you, so be careful while dealing. There will be worry of losing papers related to property or vehicle. Business activities will be going on properly. Don't let outside troubles dominate your home and family. Suddenly any health related problem may increase.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says a plan will be made regarding the new work. A happy time will be spent in shopping with the family for the purpose of decorating the house. Special success will be achieved in any religious activities. Keep your stamina strong, sometimes due to stress and anxiety you may deviate from your goal. Being preoccupied with other people's problems will also stress you out. The time will be good to start your plans. Good time will be spent in entertainment activities with family. A regular routine and regular diet will keep you healthy.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says the boundary of social relations will be strengthened. Be busy with family activities too. Spending time in spiritual activities will bring you mental peace and happiness. Don't forget to invest money in risk activities like boom-bust etc. in the stock market. Otherwise your money may get trapped. Do not do anything without thinking. At this time pay more attention to work style arrangements. Do not allow any defect in the family environment. There will be complaints of cough, fever and sore throat.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 1:00 AM IST
