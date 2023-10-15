Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Navratri 2023: PM Narendra Modi sends wishes to the country, see post

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm greetings to the nation by sharing a video of a stuti dedicated to Mata Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga.

    Navratri 2023: PM Narendra Modi sends wishes to the country, see post
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

    Today marks the first day of Navratri 2023, or the nine sacred days, which are the most auspicious days of the lunar calendar. These nine days are dedicated completely to Maa Durga (goddess Durga) and her nine avatars and are celebrated with fervor and festivity throughout north India and every Hindu community worldwide. As nine days to this auspicious festival begin, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm greetings to the nation. 

    PM Narendra Modi's post

    Sharing a video of a stuti dedicated to Mata Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga, he wrote on X (Twitter) in Hindi, "Happy Navratri wishes to the countrymen. May Shakti Pradayini Maa Durga bring happiness, prosperity, good fortune and good health in everyone’s life. Hail mother Goddess!,”

    Navrati

    The story behind celebrating Navratri is the struggle between the goddess Durga and the demon Mahishasura, who embodies egoism. The festival's nine days are dedicated to each individual avatar of the goddess, and each of these days has a significant color associated with it, which devotees are expected to wear while participating in the celebrations.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 11:01 AM IST
