    National Simplicity Day 2023: Date, history, importance, and ways to celebrate

    Every year on July 12, people celebrate National Simplicity Day. The day offers us the chance to put away our technology, enjoy genuine peace, and live simply. 

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

    On National Simplicity Day, Henry David Thoreau, a transcendentalist, is honoured. On this day, simplicity of living is encouraged and Thoreau's life is honoured. It honours the achievements of American philosopher, author, and advocate of the simple life Henry David Thoreau. He encourages a basic way of life. Henry David Thoreau is most well-known for his book Walden, which is a contemplation on the benefits of leading a simple life in nature. 

    Henry David Thoreau was born on July 12, 1817. Henry David Thoreau's birthday is commemorated with the holiday of National Simplicity. Thoreau advises us to live more simply in this hectic society. We are able to let go of the weights that are dragging us down as a result of the day. Thoreau was an American author, transcendentalist, naturalist, philosopher, poet, historian, and surveyor. Walden is a contemplation on uncomplicated living in the outdoors. His essay Resistance to Civil Government and the book Civil Disobedience both make the case for rebelling against an unjust government.

    Thoreau's ideals, though, extended beyond tangible goods. His definition of simplicity includes mental and emotional health. Thoreau advises using the simplest and most obvious method to eliminate unnecessary complications because we frequently overthink situations to the point where they become more complicated. The shortest path between any two places is a straight line, as they say in mathematics. Going in a zigzag pattern and making the situation more complicated is useless. On National Simplicity Day, people have established a custom of donating items they may have purchased on a whim but do not use. On this day, seminars and discussions are also given to raise awareness of Thoreau's beliefs.

    You can make a commitment to simplicity on this National Simplicity Day in 2021. In addition to that, you can eliminate unnecessary activities from your life.

    • Make them conscious of the simplicity and dissuade them from wasting money on unnecessary items. 
    • You can contribute your time and money to a neighbourhood group that advocates for a cause you care about.
    • Read Henry David Thoreau's works and essays.
    • Eliminate unused items from your life.
    • Knowing what you need in life will help.
    • Spend time in the outdoors

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
