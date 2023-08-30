Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NASA declares annular solar eclipse ‘ring of fire’ in October; read details

    An annular solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the USA, Mexico, and South/Central America on October 14. NASA will provide live coverage. It is said that people will see a "ring of fire" in the sky as the Moon passes in front of the Sun, covering it albeit not fully

    NASA declares annular solar eclipse ring of fire in October RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 8:10 AM IST

    The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has declared that on October 14, 2023, Americans will be able to view an annular solar eclipse. A "ring of fire" eclipse has been described as a beautiful natural event. People will be able to see the fantastic natural occurrence as it moves from Oregon in the north to Texas in the south. 

    In a post on X, NASA wrote, "Save the date for a solar eclipse: On October 14, a "ring of fire," or annular, eclipse will travel from the US Oregon coast to the Gulf of Mexico."

    NASA said it will do a live coverage of the solar eclipse, which can be seen on its official YouTube channel. “Wherever you are, you can watch it live with us," it added. 

    Millions of people in the Western Hemisphere can see the annular solar eclipse, which will be visible in sections of the United States, Mexico, and several nations in South and Central America.

    According to the US Space Agency, the Sun is never entirely hidden by the Moon during an annular solar eclipse. Thus, it is only safe to stare directly at it with specialised eye protection made for solar viewing. 

    It was hypothesised that individuals may witness the annular solar eclipse, sometimes known as a "ring of fire," in the United States using an indirect viewing technique like a pinhole projector. 

    As defined by NASA, an annular solar eclipse takes place when the Moon is at or near its furthest point from Earth and passes in front of the Sun. 

    “Because the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and does not completely cover the Sun. As a result, the Moon appears as a dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk, creating what looks like a ring around the Moon," NASA wrote on its website. 

    Nevertheless, NASA has warned people not to look directly at the eclipse. The space research body has recommended people use specialised eye protection to view the eclipse.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 8:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Significance, puja rituals, auspicious timings, Mantra ATG EAI

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Significance, puja rituals, auspicious timings, Mantra

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Wishes, quotes, greetings, Whatsapp messages and Facebook quotes and Instagram quotes MSW EAI

    Raksha Bandhan wishes: Here are quotes, Images, greetings, WhatsApp messages, Facebook and Instagram status

    Numerology Prediction for August 30, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 30, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for August 30, 2023: Good day for Aries, be careful Cancer and more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for August 30, 2023: Good day for Aries, be careful Cancer and more

    How to make simple egg curry in a jiffy ADC

    How to make simple egg curry in a jiffy

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live August 30 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala likely to receive rainfall; Yellow alert sounded in 2 districts

    Jailer star Rajinikanth in Bengaluru visits Raghavendra temple and BMTC bus depot (Photos and videos) RBA

    Jailer star Rajinikanth in Bengaluru visits Raghavendra temple and BMTC bus depot (Photos and videos)

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Significance, puja rituals, auspicious timings, Mantra ATG EAI

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Significance, puja rituals, auspicious timings, Mantra

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Wishes, quotes, greetings, Whatsapp messages and Facebook quotes and Instagram quotes MSW EAI

    Raksha Bandhan wishes: Here are quotes, Images, greetings, WhatsApp messages, Facebook and Instagram status

    Numerology Prediction for August 30, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 30, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon