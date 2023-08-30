NASA declares annular solar eclipse ‘ring of fire’ in October; read details

An annular solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the USA, Mexico, and South/Central America on October 14. NASA will provide live coverage. It is said that people will see a "ring of fire" in the sky as the Moon passes in front of the Sun, covering it albeit not fully

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has declared that on October 14, 2023, Americans will be able to view an annular solar eclipse. A "ring of fire" eclipse has been described as a beautiful natural event. People will be able to see the fantastic natural occurrence as it moves from Oregon in the north to Texas in the south.

In a post on X, NASA wrote, "Save the date for a solar eclipse: On October 14, a "ring of fire," or annular, eclipse will travel from the US Oregon coast to the Gulf of Mexico."

NASA said it will do a live coverage of the solar eclipse, which can be seen on its official YouTube channel. “Wherever you are, you can watch it live with us," it added.

Millions of people in the Western Hemisphere can see the annular solar eclipse, which will be visible in sections of the United States, Mexico, and several nations in South and Central America.

According to the US Space Agency, the Sun is never entirely hidden by the Moon during an annular solar eclipse. Thus, it is only safe to stare directly at it with specialised eye protection made for solar viewing.

It was hypothesised that individuals may witness the annular solar eclipse, sometimes known as a "ring of fire," in the United States using an indirect viewing technique like a pinhole projector.

As defined by NASA, an annular solar eclipse takes place when the Moon is at or near its furthest point from Earth and passes in front of the Sun.

“Because the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and does not completely cover the Sun. As a result, the Moon appears as a dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk, creating what looks like a ring around the Moon," NASA wrote on its website.

Nevertheless, NASA has warned people not to look directly at the eclipse. The space research body has recommended people use specialised eye protection to view the eclipse.