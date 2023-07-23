Mysore Pak listed among best street food sweets in the world

Mysore Pak is one of the most popular South Indian desserts. Recently, it also gained international recognition after TasteAtlas declared it one of the "Best Street Food Sweets in the World", by giving it the 14th rank.

The popular and delectable Indian sweet known as Mysore Pak has been named one of the top street foods in the world by Taste Atlas. Ranked at the 14th position, Mysore Pak is joined by two other Indian desserts, Falooda and Kulfi Falooda in the list. A renowned culinary publication called Taste Atlas offers in-depth analyses and details on street cuisine from all around the world. Mysore Pak, which has its roots in the Mysore Palace kitchens, has gained the hearts and taste buds of many South Indians in addition to Kannadigas.

Only two other Indian desserts have made it to the list — kulfi in the 18th spot and kulfi falooda in 32nd.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, tweeted his happiness on Mysore Pak's award. He said, “Kannadigas are proud to see Mysore Pak ranked 14th among the world's top 50 street sweets by Taste Atlas. It brings back fond childhood memories of sharing Mysore Pak with my father and relatives who would often bring it home.”

Mysore Pak is thought to have originated in Tamil Nadu before being smuggled into Mysore, despite the name suggesting that it originated in Mysore in Karnataka. DK Shivakumar, however, is adamant that Mysore Pak belongs to Karnataka. He emphasised, "The hard work and talent of millions of cooks who have made Mysore Pak a household brand deserve appreciation. It originated in the Mysore Palace and is now present in every home.

The popularity of Indian street food sweets over the world and India's rich culinary tradition are highlighted by Mysore Pak's reputation on a worldwide scale. Food lovers all across the world continue to adore Mysore Pak for its delicious flavour and historical importance.

The first five sweets on the TasteAtlas list are Pastel De Nata from Portugal, Serabi from Indonesia, Dondurma from Turkey, Hotteok from South Korea, and Pa Thong Ko from Thailand.

