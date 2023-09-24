Munnar to Thekkady : Top 5 adventurous paradise in Kerala

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From soaring peaks to dense forests, here are the top five travel destinations in Kerala that promise an unforgettable adventure:

    Nestled in the southwestern region of India, Kerala, often referred to as "God's Own Country," is renowned for its lush green landscapes, serene backwaters, and vibrant culture. But beyond its tranquil beauty, Kerala offers a plethora of thrilling adventures for the intrepid traveller. From soaring peaks to dense forests, here are the top five travel destinations in Kerala that promise an unforgettable adventure:

    1. Munnar - The Trekker's Heaven:
    Munnar, located in the Western Ghats, is a paradise for trekking enthusiasts. With its vast tea plantations, rolling hills, and misty mountains, this destination provides the perfect backdrop for trekking expeditions. Some popular trekking trails in Munnar include Anamudi Peak, Meesapulimala, and Chokramudi. The breath-taking views of the Western Ghats and the crisp mountain air make every step an exhilarating experience.

    2. Wayanad - Nature's Playground:
    Wayanad, with its dense forests and rich biodiversity, is a haven for adventure seekers. Visitors can embark on thrilling jungle safaris, explore hidden caves, and trek through dense forests. Chembra Peak offers a challenging trek with a heart-shaped lake at the summit, adding a touch of romance to the adventure.

    3. Vagamon - Paragliding Paradise:
    Vagamon, a relatively unexplored gem in Kerala, is gaining popularity among adventure enthusiasts, particularly paragliding aficionados. The lush green meadows, rolling hills, and favourable wind conditions make Vagamon an ideal destination for paragliding. Soar like a bird and take in panoramic views of the enchanting landscape below.

    4. Thekkady - A Wildlife Adventure:
    For those seeking a rendezvous with wildlife, Thekkady is a must-visit destination. Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, nestled amidst dense forests and picturesque lakes, offers exciting activities like jungle safaris, bamboo rafting, and trekking. Encounter elephants, tigers, and a rich variety of flora and fauna in their natural habitat.

    5. Alleppey - Kayaking in Backwaters:
    While Kerala's backwaters are famous for their serene houseboat cruises, Alleppey also offers thrilling kayaking adventures. Paddle through the tranquil backwaters, winding canals, and lush paddy fields. It's a unique opportunity to explore the hidden corners of this watery paradise at your own pace.

    Whether you're an adrenaline junkie or simply seeking a break from the ordinary, Kerala has something to offer every adventure seeker. While these destinations promise exhilarating experiences, it's essential to prioritize safety and respect the local environment. Kerala's enchanting landscapes and warm hospitality make it a remarkable destination for adventurers to explore and create lasting memories. So, pack your bags, gear up for an unforgettable journey, and let Kerala's adventure-filled beauty captivate your heart.

