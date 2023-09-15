Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Munnar to Kovalam: Explore the 6 enchanting places of Kerala

    Kerala, often referred to as "God's Own Country," is a tropical paradise nestled in the southwestern part of India. Here are six of the best places to visit in Kerala, each offering a unique and unforgettable experience.

    Munnar to Kovalam: Explore the 6 enchanting places of Kerala rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 4:46 PM IST

    Kerala, often referred to as "God's Own Country," is a tropical paradise nestled in the southwestern part of India. This enchanting state boasts a diverse landscape, from serene backwaters to lush hill stations, making it a dream destination for travellers. Here are six of the best places to visit in Kerala, each offering a unique and unforgettable experience.

    1. Alleppey (Alappuzha):
    Known as the "Venice of the East," Alleppey is famous for its mesmerizing backwaters. A houseboat cruise along the serene network of canals and lagoons is a must-do activity. You'll be surrounded by picturesque landscapes and have the opportunity to savor delicious Kerala cuisine on board.

    2. Munnar:
    Nestled in the Western Ghats, Munnar is a hill station that captivates with its tea plantations, lush valleys, and misty mountains. The Eravikulam National Park, home to the endangered Nilgiri Tahr, is a highlight. Don't miss a visit to a tea factory to witness the tea-making process.

    3. Kochi (Cochin):
    Kochi is a historical and cosmopolitan city that blends the past and the present seamlessly. Explore Fort Kochi with its colonial architecture, visit the iconic Chinese fishing nets, and immerse yourself in the vibrant arts and culture scene.

    4. Thekkady:
    Thekkady is synonymous with Periyar National Park, a haven for wildlife enthusiasts. Enjoy a boat safari on Periyar Lake to spot elephants, tigers, and a variety of bird species. The spice plantations in the region offer informative tours about the cultivation of spices like cardamom and pepper.

    5. Kovalam:
    Kovalam is a popular beach destination that boasts golden sands and crystal-clear waters. The lighthouse beach, Hawa Beach, and Samudra Beach are its main attractions. You can also indulge in water sports or simply relax by the shore.

    6. Wayanad:
    For those seeking adventure and natural beauty, Wayanad is an excellent choice. The region is blessed with lush forests, waterfalls like Soochipara and Meenmutty, and ancient caves such as Edakkal. Trekking, camping, and wildlife sanctuaries like Tholpetty and Muthanga are major draws.

    These are just a glimpse of the remarkable places you can explore in Kerala. The state's rich cultural heritage, warm hospitality, and diverse landscapes make it an irresistible destination for travellers seeking a unique and immersive experience. Whether you're a nature enthusiast, a history buff, or simply in search of relaxation, Kerala has something to offer everyone. It's no wonder that it's often considered one of India's most captivating destinations.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 4:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained: What is Nipah virus? Know its symptoms, treatment and more anr

    Explained: What is Nipah virus? Know its symptoms, treatment and more

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 popular savoury snacks to relish on Lord Ganesha's birthday vma eai

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 popular savoury snacks to relish on Lord Ganesha's birthday

    Understanding angioplasty and stent placement: Here's what you need to know RBA

    Understanding angioplasty and stent placement: Here's what you need to know

    Daily Horoscope for September 15, 2023: Difficult day for Aquarius, good day for Libra & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for September 15, 2023: Difficult day for Aquarius, good day for Libra & more

    Numerology Prediction for September 15, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 15, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Samosa to Chicken Wings-7 Indian yummy snacks for weekend party RBA EAI

    Samosa to Chicken Wings-7 Indian yummy snacks for weekend party

    Naga Chaitanya to marry second time? Who is the lucky girl? Sobhita Dhulipala or someone else? ADC

    Naga Chaitanya to marry second time? Who is the lucky girl? Sobhita Dhulipala or someone else?

    New dress code for devotees visiting Mahakaleshwar temple

    New dress code for devotees visiting Mahakaleshwar temple

    Ambikapur: Eco-friendly Ganesha idols crafted by women SHGs in high demand

    Ambikapur: Eco-friendly Ganesha idols crafted by women SHGs in high demand

    One in ten people worldwide battle hunger: World Food Program head alerts UN AVV

    'One in ten people worldwide battle hunger': World Food Program head alerts UN

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon