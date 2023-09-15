Munnar to Kovalam: Explore the 6 enchanting places of Kerala

Kerala, often referred to as "God's Own Country," is a tropical paradise nestled in the southwestern part of India. Here are six of the best places to visit in Kerala, each offering a unique and unforgettable experience.

Kerala, often referred to as "God's Own Country," is a tropical paradise nestled in the southwestern part of India. This enchanting state boasts a diverse landscape, from serene backwaters to lush hill stations, making it a dream destination for travellers. Here are six of the best places to visit in Kerala, each offering a unique and unforgettable experience.

1. Alleppey (Alappuzha):

Known as the "Venice of the East," Alleppey is famous for its mesmerizing backwaters. A houseboat cruise along the serene network of canals and lagoons is a must-do activity. You'll be surrounded by picturesque landscapes and have the opportunity to savor delicious Kerala cuisine on board.

2. Munnar:

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Munnar is a hill station that captivates with its tea plantations, lush valleys, and misty mountains. The Eravikulam National Park, home to the endangered Nilgiri Tahr, is a highlight. Don't miss a visit to a tea factory to witness the tea-making process.

3. Kochi (Cochin):

Kochi is a historical and cosmopolitan city that blends the past and the present seamlessly. Explore Fort Kochi with its colonial architecture, visit the iconic Chinese fishing nets, and immerse yourself in the vibrant arts and culture scene.

4. Thekkady:

Thekkady is synonymous with Periyar National Park, a haven for wildlife enthusiasts. Enjoy a boat safari on Periyar Lake to spot elephants, tigers, and a variety of bird species. The spice plantations in the region offer informative tours about the cultivation of spices like cardamom and pepper.

5. Kovalam:

Kovalam is a popular beach destination that boasts golden sands and crystal-clear waters. The lighthouse beach, Hawa Beach, and Samudra Beach are its main attractions. You can also indulge in water sports or simply relax by the shore.

6. Wayanad:

For those seeking adventure and natural beauty, Wayanad is an excellent choice. The region is blessed with lush forests, waterfalls like Soochipara and Meenmutty, and ancient caves such as Edakkal. Trekking, camping, and wildlife sanctuaries like Tholpetty and Muthanga are major draws.

These are just a glimpse of the remarkable places you can explore in Kerala. The state's rich cultural heritage, warm hospitality, and diverse landscapes make it an irresistible destination for travellers seeking a unique and immersive experience. Whether you're a nature enthusiast, a history buff, or simply in search of relaxation, Kerala has something to offer everyone. It's no wonder that it's often considered one of India's most captivating destinations.