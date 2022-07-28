Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar poses in Anita Dongre's lehenga

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

     When Sara Tendulkar appeared for the new collection by designer Anita Dongre, she flaunts ethnic flair in a royal lehenga.

    Sara Tendulkar frequently grabs attention for her wonderful sense of style. She has everything in her Instagram-worthy and envy wardrobe, from lovely ethnics to oomph-exuding short skirts and elegant but casual options. We are currently swooning over her recent photo session with esteemed fashion designer Anita Dongre. Scrolling through her Instagram page may get plenty of steal-worthy fashion ideas.

    Sara served as the inspiration for the well-known designer's newest line of bridal attire, Homage. The new collection, which is abundantly rich in Indian workmanship and has a variety of eye-catching masterpieces in a vibrant colour palette of greens, blush pink, startling reds, and more, steals the show right away.

    On the other hand, Sara emanated ethereal splendour in a pink lehenga set with elaborate embroidery from the above collection. The gorgeous design expertly included flower patterns, glittering highlights, and delicate golden embroidery. The regal attire, which included contemporary elements, displayed a kaleidoscope mix of multicoloured patterns on the berry-hued expanse.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre)

    Sara was a stunning model who, with her natural grace, embraced the visually complex yet lightweight costume. She exhibited an elegant bridal appearance appropriate for the season with her hair pulled back in a flowery bun and a pair of light jewellery pieces.

    For the Homage collection, designer Anita Dongre included many Indian crafts and methods, such as handpainted Pichwai, distinctive gota patti, handwoven Benarasi, and bandhani.
     

