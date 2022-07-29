Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Burberry's new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib Singh as first Sikh model

    Sahib Singh, 4, was chosen by the premium company to star in the "return to school" advertising for its children's line. In the photo session, Sahib can be seen sporting a puffer jacket over a knit cardigan, a T-shirt, and a pair of shorts. Additionally, he is shown with a teddy bear in his hand.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

    Diversity in fashion now extends beyond issues of colour and ethnicity, as well as size and age; and evidence of that can be found in the newest Burberry Children's Autumn-Winter '22 line. For the first time ever, a Sikh boy is featured in a marketing campaign for the British company Burberry. Sahib Singh, 4, was chosen by the premium company to star in the "return to school" advertising for its children's line. In the photo session, Sahib can be seen sporting a puffer jacket over a knit cardigan, a T-shirt, and a pair of shorts. Additionally, he is shown with a teddy bear in his hand.

    With the description "Prepped for their next adventure: from outerwear to our Burberry Check, uncover back-to-school styles from the new #BurberryChildren collection," Burberry published a photo of Sahib Singh on Instagram.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Singh's parents also posted the images on Singh's personal Instagram account. "We are overjoyed with pride for our little Singh! He had a great time on set, and we enjoyed getting to know everyone," the caption of the photo said. It further said, "Being a part of the Burberry Bear AW 22 campaign is great, and to be the first "patka" wearing model for the biggest British brand is just an unbelievable achievement for our little 4-year-old and the Sikh community."

    London-based Sahib is a digital content producer that has approximately 10,000 followers on Instagram. His parents, Harjot Kaur and Ranjeet Singh, are in charge of running his account. Indians all over the world, including some well-known celebrities like singer-actor Ammy Virk and well-known vocalist Harbhajan Mann, have praised his new campaign.

