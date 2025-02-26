Manipal Hospitals join hands with BIAL for Medical Services at BLR Airport

Manipal Hospitals and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) have opened a 24-hour Airport Medical Centre at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport).

Manipal Hospitals has partnered with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) for a new Airport Medical Centre, a dedicated facility offering round-the-clock medical support for passengers and the airport community at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport).

The modern facility provides 24/7 OPD consultations, first aid, diagnostics including X-rays and ultrasonography (USG), and emergency medical treatment. The facility educates frontline airport personnel about cardiac arrests, strokes, and acute medical distress in addition to providing emergency care. Manipal Hospitals will coordinate all BLR Airport aircraft emergency and disaster management services.


For cardiac patients, the clinic has an innovative digital cardiac monitoring system that tracks heart activity and alerts physicians via an app in case of anomalies. Two MARS ambulances will always be available to deliver patients to Manipal Hospital Hebbal quickly. Additionally, the facility offers Fit-to-Fly Certifications, Breath Analyser Tests, and Minor Medical Procedures. 

Manipal Hospitals will hold organised CPR, first aid, and emergency response seminars to train frontline and airport workers to manage critical circumstances, minimising traveller anxiety and uncertainty. 

Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) MD & CEO Hari K. Marar said, "Manipal Hospitals is a great partner for BLR Airport medical services. This alliance improves our commitment to passenger safety by making professional medical care constantly available. This institution can help with minor health issues or major emergencies. 

"Medical emergencies can strike anyone at any time, especially in transit hubs where timely intervention is difficult," said Manipal Hospitals Chairman Dr. H. Sudarshan Ballal. A recent event at BLR Airport, when a Manipal Hospitals doctor did CPR and rescued a passenger, highlights the need of fast medical intervention. Our updated facility has a cutting-edge digital heart monitoring system for emergency care. With this breakthrough, we are committed to providing passengers with rapid, specialised medical care when every second matters, assuring their safety and reassurance.”

The Airport Medical Centre enhances BLR Airport's commitment to passenger safety by emphasising emergency readiness and preventative treatment.

