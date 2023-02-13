Mahashivratri 2023: Here's how to get tickets to Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center's celebrations

Sadhguru's Isha Foundation has been celebrating Mahashivratri for several years. Various dance groups, music bands, and musicians perform at the Isha Foundation on Mahashivratri, where Sadhuguru offers prayers and worships Lord Shiva.

Mahashivratri is regarded as one of the most important festivals in India; this year, it will be held on February 18, 2023. On this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped. Following the Hindu calendar, Shivratri is observed every month on the 14th, a day before the new moon. However, Maha Shivratri is considered one of the most important Shivratris that occur throughout the year. Every year, Shivratri is celebrated in February or early March. To achieve auspicious results on Mahashivratri, pray during the Shubh Muhurat.

The explosive guided meditations with Sadhguru will be held this year. Isha Samskriti students will perform a special musical night featuring several eminent artists and traditional and martial arts. Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a show featuring powerful video imaging depicting the origins of yoga, will follow. People from the country come to the Isha centre to participate in the celebrations.

Prior reservations are required to attend the nightlong celebrations. Tickets for the same event are available at various prices. You will be allotted a seat based on your reservations and can watch the Mahashivratri celebration at the Isha Yoga Centre. The Mahashivratri celebrations in 2023 will be held at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. Visit the official site to purchase at https://isha.sadhguru.org/mahashivratri/attend-in-person, to purchase the ticket.

Know the ticket prices on the Ganga it's Rs 50000, Yamuna is Rs 25000, Mahanadi Rs 10000, Narmada Rs 5000, Brahmaputra Rs 2500, Godavari Rs 1000, Cauvery Rs 500, Tapi Rs 250, and Tamiraparani Rs 0. Your seats will be assigned based on the tickets you purchase. If you wish to watch it online, you can also do that at https://isha.sadhguru.org/mahashivratri/live-webstream.

