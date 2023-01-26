Bank holidays in February 2023: Banks to remain closed on these dates across India: check details

The month of February includes holidays such as Lui-Ngai-Ni, Mahashivratri Sivasathi, State Day, and Losar. To mark these days, several banks across the country will be closed. Besides national holidays, the state governments designate bank holidays, which banks in their respective states observe.

Banks across the nation will remain closed for ten days in February 2023. There will be ten bank holidays in the second month of the year 2023, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Only one Saturday will be working in February as lends will be closed for three consecutive Saturdays (February 11, 18 and 25).

Some holidays will be state-specific. Besides national holidays, the state governments designate bank holidays, which banks in their respective states observe. Online banking services remain operational; it's best to be aware of the bank holiday ahead of time to plan your vacations or work.

February includes holidays such as Lui-Ngai-Ni, Mahashivratri Sivasathi, State Day, and Losar. To mark these days, several banks across the country will be closed.

Bank holidays in February 2023: know the entire list

1) February 5, 2023 - Sunday

2) February 11, 2023 - Second Saturday

3) February 12, 2023 - Sunday

4) Wednesday, February 15, 2023 - In Imphal, Lui-Ngai will be observed.

5) Saturday, February 18, 2023 - On the occasion of Mahashivratri, banks will remain closed in many states, except for Tripura, Mizoram, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, and Meghalaya.

6) February 19, 2023 - Sunday

7) Monday, February 20, 2023 - In Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, on the occasion of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh State Day.

8) Tuesday, February 21, 2023 - In Sikkim, on the occasion of Losar.

9) February 25, 2023 - Fourth Saturday

10) February 26, 2023 - Sunday

Banks in India observe three types of holidays: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and bank closings. Not all banks are closed on holidays, and some follow state-specific holidays.

Also read: Watch: US embassy shares melodious rendition of Vande Mataram to mark India's 74th Republic Day

Also read: Republic Day 2023: From MBT Arjun to BrahMos, Kartavaya Path witnesses Indian weapon systems' prowess

Also read: Republic Day 2023: Google Doodle shows elements of parade with intricate artwork; See video