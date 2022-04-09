Uma Bharti to perform Jalabhishek at Someshwar Dham in Raisen, that opens once a year on Mahashivratri

In 1970, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) locked the temple after a controversy erupted over the existence of the mosque and sanctum sanctorum of the temple at the exact place.

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Uma Bharti, announced performing Jalabhishek (offering water) at Shiva Temple on April 11, after a local spiritual leader urged the doors of a Shiv Temple at Someshwar Dham in Raisen to be opened.

In 1970, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) locked the temple after a controversy erupted over the existence of the mosque and sanctum sanctorum of the temple at the exact place. Only on Mahashivratri, the temple is opened every year.

A local religious leader Pandit Pradeep Mishra stated that he felt bad that the Lord Shiva temple was locked and that the state's chief minister was doing nothing.

Following the same, Uma Bharti on Thursday tweeted that she'll perform Jalabhishek in the temple on April 11.

She tweeted, "It is believed that Lord Shiva is worshipped on the first Monday post the Navratri. On April 11, she added she'll perform Jalabhishek by offering Gangajal to the Someshwar Dham of Raisen with Gangajal brought from Gangotri. Also, she'll offer prayers to Raja Pooranmal, his wife Ratnavali, and both their sons and daughters and soldiers."

As per the historian Abraham Eraly's book Emperors of India, Bharti then recalls that Raja Puranmal of Raisen was betrayed by Sher Shah Suri, who killed him and his family in the night after making a peace deal with him.

Raja Puranmal of Raisen fell victim to Sher Shah Suri's betrayal by killing him and his family in the night post signing a peace treaty with him, quoting from historian Abraham Eraly's book Emperors of India.

An official letter from Bharti's office was written to the district collector Arvind Dubey to make the necessary arrangements.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma supported Bharti's move and stated that the locked temple would be open soon. He stated they could not see the temple locked and would open it soon.

Vikas Sehwal, Raisen superintendent of police, stated that the ASI has to decide on this; however, they are keeping watch on the whole issue to maintain law and order in the area.

Also Read: Satya Pal Jain says Uma Bharti never took responsibility of Babri Masjid demolition

Also Read: Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan: Uma Bharti decides to not visit temple site after BJP leaders test COVID positive

Also Read: Uma Bharti invites Chief Ministers of TN and Karnataka for discussion on water-sharing