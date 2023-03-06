Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from March 6 to March 12, 2023

Aries:

Ganesha say this week your fake nature can hurt your beloved. Because you’re talking openly to others like this will create a feeling of insecurity inside your lover, due to which you will be in trouble later. Your aspirations for luxury will be at its peak this week, due to which you can even plan to go on a trip to some beautiful mountains with your spouse. However, during this time you are strictly instructed to keep financial expenses in mind. Because chances are being made that both of you will get a chance to come close to each other on this journey, but for this you may have to spend a large part of your income.

Taurus:

Ganesha say this week, the indecisive situations going on in your personal life can increase the fatigue and sadness in your life. Not only will you be troubled by this, but your lover may also feel stressed seeing your condition. Any lie told by your spouse in the past regarding some small matter, coming in front of you this week can hurt you. Due to this, there will be negativity in your married life as well, which will not be in your control during this time.

Gemini:

Ganesha say you will feel lack of passion and romance in your love relationship this week, due to which you may make your partner unhappy even without wanting to. Also, this resentment of the lover will become the main source of increase in your stress in different areas of your life. This week, your spouse can tell you all the bad things about you or about married life. Due to which you will be hurt, as well as many negative thoughts can arise in your mind towards your partner.

Cancer:

Ganesha say this week, in order to improve your love relationship, you have to keep away all those desires, due to which you feel that your lover can go away from you. In such a situation, you can talk about this with your lover by sitting peacefully. This will help the lover to ommunicate with you. Venus is present in the ninth house in your moon sign, so whenever you get time instead of wasting it go in solitude and do your studies. This week will be like rainy season in your life, when there will be no dearth of romance and love in your life. At this time, the immense love of you and your spouse will bring many such memorable moments in your married life.

Leo:

Ganesha say this week your lover will seek better advice from your experience, but you will fail to satisfy them. Whose negative effect will be clearly visible on the personal love relationship of both of you. This week, you may be troubled by the strange and poor circumstances going on in your married life. Negative effect will be clearly visible on the relationship between you and your spouse. But at this time you will need to understand that no matter how much you quarrel with your spouse, but you love each other very much and you do not need to forget this.

Virgo:

Ganesha say this week you will need to think about the seriousness of the love affair you were completely careless about. Because there is a possibility that the sudden entry of your family embers between you and your lover can create tension in your relationship. So as far as possible, don't tell your family members about your love affair. This week you will need to be a little more careful in your married life. It is possible that some outsider will try to create distance between you and your spouse. But at this time the good thing will be that due to the coordination and trust established between both of you.

Libra:

Ganesha say according to your love horoscope, you will try to woo your beloved with your cute and sweet words and you will get success in that, due to which he will be happy with you. Because the position of the planets will be favorable at this time, so take the best advantage of this auspicious time. This week is creating chances for your spouse to progress in their field of work. As a result of which, happiness will come in your married life. Plan a romantic dinner, to end the week.

Scorpio:

Ganesha say due to paucity of time this week, you will be seen having every communication with your partner on the phone itself, due to which it is possible that your lover may take something wrongly. Due to this misunderstanding or any wrong message, your warm day can turn cold. In such a situation, it will be better for you to talk to your beloved at least on the phone. This week it is possible that your spouse may insult you in public, due to which your reputation in the society may get hurt. In such a situation, you have to keep in mind from the very beginning that you should not do anything that may lead to this problem.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha say this week, you can suddenly do some kind of prank to annoy your beloved or make them feel jealous, which will make your lover sad. However, soon you will be seen trying to persuade your lover by ending the joke. In such a situation, it would be better for you to tell your partner about this joke, apologize to them and take them out to eat if needed. This week it is possible that in your married life, excessive interference of any neighbors or close ones may affect your life.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says it can create some problem between the husbands. But despite this, due to the increase of positivity in your mind, you will be able to improve the bond between you and your spouse. With this, this beautiful relationship of yours will be seen getting stronger. You will be unable to give much-needed time to your partner, due to ongoing tensions at your workplace. Due to which it is possible that your partner may misunderstand you and even consider going away from you. This week, you may get some adverse results in your married life. It is possible that after a big and heated argument with your spouse, you may feel like breaking your head or running away from home.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says this week is going to be full of challenges for your love life, because at this time one of the siblings of your beloved can obstruct your love. In such a situation, keeping this in mind, taking your relationship forward would be a better option for you. This week there is a possibility that your spouse may inadvertently do something due to which you get angry with them. But during this time, expressing your anger on your spouse may backfire. It is possible that the partner may say wrong words while giving you feedback. So control yourself.

Pisces:

Ganesha says this week it is possible that the people in love may have to take such a big decision regarding their relationship, for which you were not ready yet. This decision can also be of love marriage, so instead of assessing every situation negatively, it will be appropriate for you to reach any decision calmly. It is possible that due to his other responsibilities, your spouse may not be able to spare enough time for you this week. Due to which your mind can be somewhat sad. In such a situation, instead of kneeling inside, keep your desires in front of your partner. Because only by doing this you will be able to explain your heart to them.