Lifestyle changes for PCOD: 5 tips for PCOD diet, exercise, self-care

Polycystic Ovarian Disorder (PCOD) is a prevalent hormonal conditions affecting millions of women throughout the world.  It frequently causes issues such as irregular periods, weight gain, acne, hair thinning, and mood swings.  While there is no one-size-fits-all solution, simple lifestyle changes can help manage symptoms and improve general well-being.

Author
Srishti ms
Updated: Mar 6, 2025, 5:05 PM IST

1. Eat Smart: The Right Diet for PCOD

 Your diet has a significant impact on hormone balance.  A PCOD-friendly diet should concentrate on regulating blood sugar and decreasing inflammation.  Here are some basic diet tips:

What to Eat:
- Fiber-rich foods,  Whole grains, lentils, oats, and green vegetables can help control blood sugar levels.
- Avocados, almonds, olive oil, and seeds (such as flaxseeds and chia seeds) promote hormone production.
- Lean Proteins: Eggs, fish, poultry, and plant-based proteins like tofu help you stay full and build muscle strength.
- Foods with a low Glycaemic Index (GI) include brown rice, quinoa, and lentils, which help decrease insulin spikes.
- Avoid refined sugar and processed foods, including cakes, cookies, drinks, and junk food, as they can aggravate insulin resistance.
- Dairy and Excessive Gluten: Some women find that cutting back on dairy and gluten helps with bloating and acne.
- Fried and oily foods can cause inflammation and hormone abnormalities.
 
2. Remain Active:  Best Workouts for PCOD

Exercise is one of the most efficient strategies to naturally manage PCOD.  It aids in weight management, enhances insulin sensitivity, and promotes mental wellness.

 The Best Exercises for PCOD:
 - Walking or jogging: A 30-minute brisk stroll might help control blood sugar and boost metabolism.
 - Strength training involves lifting modest weights or doing bodyweight exercises to build muscle, which burns fat more efficiently.
 - Yoga and Pilates: Some yoga postures, such as the butterfly and cobra poses, can help enhance blood circulation to the ovaries.
 - HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training):  Short bursts of intensive activity followed by rest intervals can be beneficial for weight loss and hormone regulation.
 Pro tip: Avoid over-exercising!  Too much intensive training might raise stress hormones and worsen symptoms.

3. Prioritise Self-Care: Managing Stress and Sleep

 Stress can exacerbate PCOD symptoms, therefore managing it is equally important as diet and exercise.

 Stress Reduction Techniques:
- Meditation and deep breathing: Just 5-10 minutes each day can reduce cortisol levels and increase mental clarity.
- Journaling and Gratitude Practice:  Writing down your thoughts and daily achievements can help you feel more positive.
 - Spending Time In Nature:  Fresh air and vegetation have been shown to relieve stress.
 - Get enough sleep.
 - Poor sleep can exacerbate PCOD symptoms by boosting cravings and changing hormone levels.  Aim for this:
  - 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night.
  -  A regular sleep schedule entails falling asleep and waking up at the same time every day.
  -  A screen-free nighttime regimen (limit phone and laptop use before sleeping).
 
4. Hydration and Herbal Remedies

 Drinking enough water is essential for metabolism and hormone balance.  You could also try:

- Spearmint Tea: Lowers testosterone levels and decreases facial hair.
- Cinnamon water helps regulate insulin levels.
- Fenugreek Seeds Soaked in Water: Improves digestion and blood sugar control.
 
5. Maintain Your Health and Be Kind to Yourself

PCOD is a journey in which each woman's body reacts differently.  Regular health check-ups, hormone tests, and symptom tracking will help you determine what works best for you.  Most importantly, be patient with yourself—progress takes time, and even tiny efforts count.

 
Managing PCOD entails more than just adhering to a tight routine; it also entails making deliberate, long-term modifications that fit your lifestyle.  A healthy diet, frequent exercise, stress management, and self-care can all help keep symptoms under control.  Listen to your body, get help when necessary, and remember that you're not alone on this path!

