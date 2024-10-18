Karwa Chauth Recipes: 5 Quick aloo dishes for a perfect vrat break

Break your Karwa Chauth fast with these 5 delicious and easy potato recipes. From Jeera Aloo to Aloo Tikki, these dishes will make your vrat breaking even more special.

Food Desk. Karwa Chauth Vrat is on October 20th. Women's preparations are in the final stages. Women wait for this fast all year round, but it is not easy to keep. Women fast without water for more than 15 hours. In such a situation, it is very important to take care of your health. It is as important to keep the body hydrated as it is to give it energy. The question of what to eat after breaking the fast often bothers women, but now there is no need to worry. Today we have brought you easy Vrat recipes made from potatoes (Karwa Chauth Easy Vrat Recipe). It doesn't take much time to make and it is also delicious to eat, so let's know. What can you make to break your Karwa Chauth fast?

1) Simple Jeera Aloo

You can consume Jeera Aloo after the Karwa Chauth fast. It is a classic option with dal, rice or puri. To make this, cut the potatoes and lightly fry them in a pan with ghee, cumin seeds, salt, turmeric, and green chilies. Add coriander powder, red chili powder, and garam masala and serve.

2) Aloo Patty Recipe

Aloo patty is a spicy dish, it gives comfort along with taste. If you want to eat something healthy, then grind spinach, sweet potato, and peas with potatoes mix light spices in them, and air fry them. Serve it with chutney. This is a nutritious diet after fasting. Which you can consume.

3) Aloo Kabab

If you want to eat something wonderful after Karwa Chauth fast, then you will probably find a better option than Kabab. To make this, first, prepare a mixture by mixing spinach and peas in potatoes and adding starch and spices. Fry it on a medium flame give it the shape of a kabab and fry it. You can serve it with yogurt or mint chutney.

4) Aalu Chat Recipe

If you feel like eating something light and tasty after fasting, then make Aloo Chaat. Mix crispy fried potatoes with green chutney and spices. Garnish this chaat with onion, tomato, and coriander leaves. You can prepare it in 15-20 minutes.

5) Easy Aalu Tikki Recipe

Aloo Tikki will always be a favorite snack. Mix the potatoes, add spices, and fry them. Enjoy crispy tikkis with curd, tamarind chutney, and green chutney. Serve garnished with chopped onions, tomatoes, and sev.

