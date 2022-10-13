Karwa Chauth 2022: 5 health benefits of fasting

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival where married women fast for the long life of their husbands, prominently celebrated in the northern part of India. Did you know that this planned fasting can have many health benefits? Read on to find out what they are.

Karwa Chauth of the most awaited Hindu festival where married women fast for long lives and prosperity for their husbands. The fast is done for a whole day without food or water. But the Karwa Chauth fast also has its benefits.

Also Read: Symptoms, complications, causes and treatments of Type 2 diabetes you should know

Physical and mental benefits of Karwa Chauth Fast

Improves Immunity: When the fast is appropriately planned, there can be an improvement in your immunity health. It works on killing old, repairing the damaged and regenerating the cells. Hence fasting works can improve our immune system and help us avoid certain diseases. Planned fasts can help in the recycling of several immune cells, particularly damaged ones.

Lowers blood sugar levels: Fasting helps in improving our blood sugar levels. Not eating for a long duration consciously can help in boosting our insulin sensitivity levels which promotes our resistance and the transport of glucose from our bloodstreams to the cells in a more convenient way. Fasting has a certain blood-sugar-lowering impact which can work in preventing any spikes or crashes in our blood sugar levels.

Boosts digestion: Fasting can work wonders for anyone who is suffering from acidity or bloating or any other digestion problems. Fasting works for resetting our digestive system and gives a break to our gut. It also works in boosting gut-friendly bacteria, which helps in digestion.

Improves cognitive functions: Not consuming food for an extended period of time can help our brain stay in survival mode. Hunger activates the survival mechanism in our body, which can increase our cognitive functions. Fasting can help in the improving our cognitive functions.

Reduces stress: Fasting works in resetting our eating schedule to regulate our consumption of food. Fasting is important in managing emotional eating. Fasting can help maintain our cortisol hormone, which plays a role in the regulation of our body's response towards stress.

ALSO READ: 5 beauty skin ice cubes you can use for a healthy and glowing skin