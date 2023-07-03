Jim Corbett to Chandra Prabha Wild Life sanctuary: 10 National Parks in UP for your next visit

Embark on a journey through the natural wonders of Uttar Pradesh with our guide to the state's 10 national parks. Discover diverse wildlife, stunning landscapes, and tranquil environments while exploring these protected areas. From Dudhwa National Park to Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, experience the rich biodiversity that makes Uttar Pradesh a nature lover's paradise

Uttar Pradesh, situated in northern India, is a state blessed with an extraordinary abundance of natural wonders and diverse ecosystems. From dense forests teeming with wildlife to serene wetlands teeming with birdlife, the state is home to a collection of national parks that provide a sanctuary for nature enthusiasts. These protected areas play a crucial role in preserving the rich biodiversity, ensuring the survival of numerous plant and animal species. With their lush forests, sparkling rivers, rolling hills, and breathtaking landscapes, the national parks of Uttar Pradesh are a testament to the state's commitment to preserving its natural heritage. They provide an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, offering a chance to reconnect with nature and experience its unspoiled grandeur. Embarking on a journey through the national parks of Uttar Pradesh is like stepping into a realm of untouched beauty and tranquility. Each park offers a unique and captivating experience, immersing visitors in the marvels of the natural world. So, join us on this exhilarating journey as we explore the ten national parks of Uttar Pradesh, unlocking the secrets of their pristine beauty and immersing ourselves in the awe-inspiring wonders of the natural world.

Jim Corbett National Park

While primarily situated in Uttarakhand, Jim Corbett National Park extends into Uttar Pradesh. Named after the legendary conservationist Jim Corbett, it is India's oldest national park. Famed for its majestic Bengal tigers, the park's captivating landscapes of hills, rivers, and dense forests provide an enchanting backdrop for wildlife safaris and nature walks. Bird enthusiasts will also delight in the park's rich avian diversity.

Dudhwa National Park

Located in the Lakhimpur Kheri district, Dudhwa National Park is a wildlife paradise. Spanning over 490 square kilometers, it is renowned for its diverse range of flora and fauna. The park is a haven for endangered species like the Indian rhinoceros, Bengal tiger, and swamp deer. Exploring its dense forests, grasslands, and wetlands offers an exhilarating opportunity to witness these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat.

Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary

Situated near Meerut, Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary is a haven for nature lovers. Spanning across the Gangetic plains, it provides a vital habitat for a variety of wildlife. Elephants, leopards, deer, langurs, and a multitude of bird species call this sanctuary home. Exploring its vast expanse allows visitors to witness the harmonious coexistence of nature's treasures. Tranquil water bodies and serene surroundings make it an ideal spot for nature walks and birdwatching.

Kaimoor Wildlife Sanctuary

Nestled in the Mirzapur district, Kaimoor Wildlife Sanctuary is a hidden gem of Uttar Pradesh. Renowned for its rugged terrain and breathtaking natural beauty, it is a sanctuary for various wildlife species including sloth bears, leopards, langurs, and diverse reptiles. The sanctuary's picturesque landscapes adorned with hills, valleys, and waterfalls create a mesmerizing atmosphere for explorers. Nature enthusiasts can immerse themselves in its tranquil environment while embarking on thrilling treks and nature trails.

Chandra Prabha Wildlife Sanctuary

Situated in the Chandauli district, Chandra Prabha Wildlife Sanctuary is a true haven for those seeking solace in nature's embrace. Known for its stunning waterfalls, pristine forests, and enchanting caves, it is a sanctuary brimming with diverse flora and fauna. Sambar deer, wild boars, langurs, and a plethora of avian species call this sanctuary their home. Visitors can indulge in nature walks, marvel at the cascading waterfalls, and explore the mystical caves that add an air of mystique to this serene sanctuary.

Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

Nestled along the banks of the River Girwa in the Bahraich district, Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts. This sanctuary is a diverse mix of dense forests, wetlands, and grasslands. It offers a sanctuary for several endangered species, including the gharial, Gangetic dolphins, swamp deer, and a myriad of bird species. Exploring the sanctuary provides an opportunity to witness the incredible biodiversity of Uttar Pradesh.

Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary

Located near the city of Unnao, Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary is a paradise for birdwatchers. Spread across the Kanpur and Unnao districts, it serves as a significant habitat for migratory birds. During the winter months, the sanctuary becomes a bustling hub of avian activity, with various species of birds, including Siberian cranes, rosy pelicans, and Eurasian spoonbills, making it their temporary home. Exploring the sanctuary's wetlands and marshes offers a delightful opportunity to witness the vibrant colors and graceful flight of these winged visitors.

Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary

Situated in the Sant Kabir Nagar district, Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary is a hidden gem for nature lovers. The sanctuary is known for its tranquil atmosphere and diverse wildlife. It provides a habitat for numerous species, including deer, wild boars, monkeys, and various bird species. Surrounded by lush greenery and serene water bodies, the sanctuary offers a peaceful retreat away from the chaos of urban life. Visitors can enjoy nature walks, spot wildlife, and bask in the natural beauty of the surroundings.

Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary

Located in the Lakhimpur Kheri district, Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary is a haven for nature enthusiasts. The sanctuary is known for its rich biodiversity and varied landscapes, including dense forests, grasslands, and marshes. It provides a home to diverse wildlife, such as tigers, leopards, elephants, deer, and a wide array of bird species. Exploring the sanctuary on jeep safaris or nature walks offers an opportunity to witness these majestic creatures in their natural habitat. The serene ambiance and picturesque surroundings make it an ideal destination for nature lovers.

Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary

Situated in the Maharajganj district, Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary is a relatively lesser-known gem of Uttar Pradesh. The sanctuary is known for its lush greenery, pristine forests, and meandering streams. It provides a habitat for various wildlife species, including tigers, leopards, elephants, and an abundance of birdlife. The sanctuary's serene ambiance and undisturbed natural beauty make it a perfect destination for those seeking tranquility amidst nature. Nature walks, birdwatching, and wildlife spotting are popular activities that allow visitors to experience the enchanting biodiversity of this sanctuary.

Uttar Pradesh's national parks and wildlife sanctuaries are a testament to the state's commitment to preserving its natural heritage. These protected areas not only conserve the diverse ecosystems but also offer a gateway to connect with nature's wonders. From the awe-inspiring tigers of Jim Corbett National Park to the serene wetlands of Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary, each national park in Uttar Pradesh has something unique to offer. So, pack your bags, grab your binoculars, and embark on a memorable journey through these captivating landscapes, where wildlife thrives and nature reigns supreme.