Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janmashtami 2023? When is Krishna Janmashtami, September 6 or 7? Read THIS

    When is Janmashtami 2023? Janmashtami holds great significance among Hindus; This festival is celebrated by all Krishna Bhakta's worldwide. This day is celebrated to mark the appearance day of Bhagavan Shri Krishna.
     

    Janmashtami 2023? When is Krishna Janmashtami, September 6 or 7? Read THIS RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

    Krishna Janmashtami is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada. The followers of Lord Krishna celebrate Janmashtami with great delight and zeal. Lord Krishna was born on this day, which is also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti, and Sree Jayanthi. On this day, believers fast and pray for the well-being of their families. This year's festival takes place on September 6 and 7.

    Janmashtami Date and Time
    Ashtami Tithi Begins - September 06, 2023 - 03:37 PM
    Ashtami Tithi Ends - September 07, 2023 - 04:14 PM
    Rohini Nakshatra Begins - September 06, 2023 - 09:20 AM
    Rohini Nakshatra Ends - September 07, 2023 - 10:25 AM

    Janmashtami 2023? When is Krishna Janmashtami, September 6 or 7? Read THIS RBA

    Why this festival will be celebrated for two days in 2023?
    The celebration of Janmashtami will be celebrated for two days as the Ashtami Tithi is going to start on September 6 at 03:37 PM and it will end on September 7, 2023 till 04:14 PM and we all know that Lord Krishna was born on Ashatmi Tithi. Rohini Nakshatra will start on September 6 at 09:20 AM, and it will conclude on September 7 till 10:25 AM. So, considering both Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra, Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 6, 2023. Dahi Handi celebration will be held on September 7, 2023. 

    Janmashtami: Significance
    Krishna Janmashtami holds great significance among Hindus. This day is celebrated with great grandeur across the country. Lord Krishna is an eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is worshipped by all. He was born to Devaki Mata and Vasudeva. Under worst circumstances, Mother Devaki gave birth to Lord Krishna at midnight when demon Kansa imprisoned them. Kansa was the maternal uncle of Lord Krishna, and later Lord Krishna killed him. 

    Janmashtami 2023? When is Krishna Janmashtami, September 6 or 7? Read THIS RBA

    Krishna Janmashtami: Puja Rituals 
    1. People wake up early in the morning and take a bath.
    2. They clean their house and also puja room. Decorate the puja room with flowers, balloons and lights. 
    3. People give baths to Laddoo Gopal ji and adorn him with new clothes, Mukut, Mor Pankh and jewellery, 
    4. Put chandan tilak and offer flowers, various sweets, and panchamrit. 
    5. Devotees sing devotional songs and recite Bhagavad Gita shlokas on this auspicious day. 
    6. They spend their entire day chanting Mantras.
    7. People celebrate this day with utmost joy and happiness.

    Janmashtami 2023? When is Krishna Janmashtami, September 6 or 7? Read THIS RBA

    When is Janmashtami in the year 2023?
    Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 6 and 7, 2023. 

    Why do we celebrate Janmashtami?
    Lord Krishna was born on this particular day that's why we celebrate this day as Janmashtami. 
     

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mathura to Vrindavan: 12 places where Janmashtami is celebrated with fervour in India ATG EAI

    Mathura to Vrindavan: 12 places where Janmashtami is celebrated with fervour in India

    Janmashtami 2023: Do's and Don'ts of fasting to follow ATG EAI

    Janmashtami 2023: Do's and Don'ts of fasting to follow

    Teachers Day 20 inspiring quotes of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

    Teachers' Day: 20 inspiring quotes of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

    Happy Teachers' Day 2023: Here are 7 gift ideas for your dear Guru ADC

    Happy Teachers' Day 2023: Here are 7 gift ideas for your dear Guru

    Teachers Day Wishes: Images, greetings, Facebook and Whatsapp quotes ATG EAI

    Teacher's Day Wishes: Images, greetings, Facebook and Whatsapp quotes

    Recent Stories

    Bypolls 2023 Live Updates: Voting underway in 7 seats across 6 states; Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala Jharkhand AJR

    Bypolls 2023 Live Updates: Voting underway in 7 seats across 6 states; UP records 9% turnout till 9 am

    Mathura to Vrindavan: 12 places where Janmashtami is celebrated with fervour in India ATG EAI

    Mathura to Vrindavan: 12 places where Janmashtami is celebrated with fervour in India

    WhatsApp to roll out new toggle feature for video messaging Report gcw

    WhatsApp to roll out new toggle feature for video messaging: Report

    Heavy rain expected in Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in 2 districts on Tuesday september 5 rkn

    Heavy rain expected in Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in 2 districts on Tuesday

    Like Hitler BJP equates Udhayanidhi Stalin's views on Sanatan Dharma with German dictator's stand on Jews

    'Like Hitler...' BJP equates Udhayanidhi Stalin's views on Sanatan Dharma with German dictator's stand on Jews

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon