Jack Karlson, man behind 'Succulent Chinese Meal' viral video, dies; was fed wine through tube before he died

Jack Karlson, the man famously known for the viral "democracy manifest" clip, passed away at the age of 82 from prostate cancer. Karlson gained internet fame for his dramatic arrest at a Brisbane restaurant in 1991, which was later revealed to be a case of mistaken identity.

Jack Karlson, the man famously known as the "Succulent Chinese Meal Guy," has passed away from cancer at the age of 82. Due to a widely shared film of his arrest in 1991—which showed him defiantly resisting police officers outside of Brisbane's China Sea Restaurant—Karlson rose to fame in Australian society.

The video, first uploaded to YouTube in 2009, showcased Karlson's memorable lines, such as "Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest!" and "What is the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal?" These phrases became central to his meme legacy and were widely shared across social media.

Karlson became an internet sensation after a video of his 1991 arrest went viral in 2009. In the footage, he flamboyantly resisted arrest while dining at a Brisbane restaurant, delivering several memorable lines.

Police entered the restaurant and dragged Karlson from his seat, suspecting him of being an international criminal who robbed restaurants. The mistaken identity led to a dramatic scene captured on camera. As he was being taken to a police car, Karlson turned to the news camera and exclaimed, "Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest. Have a look at the headlock here."

Another memorable line from the incident was, "Get your hand off my penis! This is the bloke who got me on the penis, people." According to reports, he was fed red wine through his feeding tube just before he died in true keeping with the Aussie’s character.

A documentary about Karlson, The Man Who Ate a Succulent Chinese Meal, is set for release in 2025.

Latest Videos