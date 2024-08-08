Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jack Karlson, man behind 'Succulent Chinese Meal' viral video, dies; was fed wine through tube before he died

    Jack Karlson, the man famously known for the viral "democracy manifest" clip, passed away at the age of 82 from prostate cancer. Karlson gained internet fame for his dramatic arrest at a Brisbane restaurant in 1991, which was later revealed to be a case of mistaken identity. 

    Jack Karlson, man behind 'Succulent Chinese Meal' viral video, dies at 82; was fed wine through tube before he died gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 3:32 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    Jack Karlson, the man famously known as the "Succulent Chinese Meal Guy," has passed away from cancer at the age of 82. Due to a widely shared film of his arrest in 1991—which showed him defiantly resisting police officers outside of Brisbane's China Sea Restaurant—Karlson rose to fame in Australian society.

    The video, first uploaded to YouTube in 2009, showcased Karlson's memorable lines, such as "Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest!" and "What is the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal?" These phrases became central to his meme legacy and were widely shared across social media.

    Karlson became an internet sensation after a video of his 1991 arrest went viral in 2009. In the footage, he flamboyantly resisted arrest while dining at a Brisbane restaurant, delivering several memorable lines.

    Police entered the restaurant and dragged Karlson from his seat, suspecting him of being an international criminal who robbed restaurants. The mistaken identity led to a dramatic scene captured on camera. As he was being taken to a police car, Karlson turned to the news camera and exclaimed, "Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest. Have a look at the headlock here."

    Another memorable line from the incident was, "Get your hand off my penis! This is the bloke who got me on the penis, people." According to reports, he was fed red wine through his feeding tube just before he died in true keeping with the Aussie’s character.

    A documentary about Karlson, The Man Who Ate a Succulent Chinese Meal, is set for release in 2025.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for August 8, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 8, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 8, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 8, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    What is Lion's Gate Portal? Here's how August 8's astrology will affect YOUR sign; Read here ATG

    What is Lion's Gate Portal? Here's how August 8's astrology will affect YOUR sign; Read here

    Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: Wishes, greetings, messages, greetings, quotes and WhatsApp/Facebook status to share RBA

    Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: Wishes, greetings, messages, greetings, quotes and WhatsApp/Facebook status to share

    Numerology Prediction for August 7, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 7, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Waqf Board Bill doesn't take but give rights': Kiren Rijiju counters Opposition in Parliament AJR

    'Waqf Board Bill doesn't take but give rights': Kiren Rijiju counters Opposition in Parliament

    Japan earthquake: 6 times the country faced massive tremors RKK

    Japan earthquake: 6 times the country faced massive tremors

    6 foods that cause severe hair loss anr

    6 foods that cause severe hair loss

    Union Budget 2024: Industry experts weigh in on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's proposals RBA

    Union Budget 2024: Industry experts weigh in on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's proposals

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra speaks about father on MUDA land allotment scam vkp

    ‘Delhi High Command has cleared father’s name in MUDA scam’: K’taka CM’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon