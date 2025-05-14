A study reveals the presence of formaldehyde, a cancer-causing chemical, in beauty products like shampoos, lotions, and soaps. This harmful chemical is predominantly found in products used by women. Checking product labels before purchase is crucial.

If you use shampoo, body lotion, face wash, or soap daily for hair and skin care, this news is for you. We've read about chemicals in food, but now it's about soaps and shampoos. A recent US study revealed a shocking discovery: the cancer-causing chemical 'formaldehyde' is found in many personal care products, especially those used by Black and Latinx women.

What did the research find?

The study, published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters, examined the beauty product preferences of 70 Black and Latinx women. The women shared images of their product ingredients via an app, and the results were alarming.

53% of women used products containing formaldehyde or chemicals that release it. This hazardous element was found in 58% of hair care products, not just hair straighteners, but also everyday items like shampoo, lotion, body wash, and eyelash glue.

What is formaldehyde and why is it dangerous?

Formaldehyde is a recognized carcinogen. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has declared it a "high-risk chemical" to human health.

Expert Warning

"These chemicals are in products we use all over our bodies every day. With repeated exposure, their effects multiply and can lead to serious illness," says the study's lead author, Dr. Robin Dodson. She adds that it's difficult for consumers to identify such chemicals due to hidden names in product ingredients, such as DMDM hydantoin, imidazolidinyl urea, diazolidinyl urea, etc.

How can you protect yourself?

Read product labels carefully before purchasing.

Avoid preservatives containing "urea" or "hydantoin."

Opt for formaldehyde-free, natural, or organic products.

Choose homemade alternatives with fewer chemicals whenever possible.

What is the government's stance?

In 2023, the US FDA recommended a nationwide ban on formaldehyde, but no specific legal action has been taken yet. Partial bans exist in the European Union and some US states. "The best way is for companies to stop using these chemicals from the start," says Dr. Dodson.

Using beauty products is important, but a healthy life is more important than healthy skin and hair. So, next time you buy any shampoo, lotion, or soap, don't forget to check its ingredients.