Interior design trends 2023: Decoding 10 decor ideas to shape your space

Vandana Gujrati decodes this year's colours, textures, accessories and moods to help you shape your space.

With the year 2023 already witnessing a lot of uncertainty, the cost of living is a priority. So whatever product or space we are going to interact with will need to be meaningful to engage with, to deliver something beyond the mere item or room.

For example, cocktail cabinets that move and rotate, furniture that's geared towards sitting together and being convivial, anything that is a bit playful and glamorous and dramatic. This year's most key colours, textures, accessories and moods have been decoded to help you shape your space.

1. Warm 90s Neutrals Return

Bring on the beige, brown, and cream, that feel kinder and warmer. The neutrals we are now choosing for our homes reflect how we want to capture peace and optimism, wrapping rooms in warmth and a sense of well-being.

2. Raw, Natural materials reign

Natural qualities of materials, stripped of all synthetics. A stronger focus on exaggerated veining and textures in marble, stone, and wood as high-contrast and high-pattern grains are seeing more interest.

3. Sustainability has staying power

Sustainability will continue to grow in importance, Buying second-hand furniture or upcycling something so that it looks like new again. An additional advantage is that you end up with unique pieces, which makes your interior more personal. Earth-friendly practices will reach further this year, from objects d’art to our gardens.

4. Maximalism, but make it modern.

The maximalist, we will see more layering of streamlined sculptural silhouettes, talking more about spaces built around valuable works of art and collectable objects complementing forms with varying heights to create compositions that feel loose and evoke a sign of life.

5. Hand-formed textures take hold

A focus on handmade artisan goods points to the shift toward design with global impact. Hand-formed textures are key to celebrating artisanality. We will see more embellishments on window treatments, from fringe trim on drapery leading edges to scalloped-edge Roman shades and shaped cornices. These details make window treatments more personalized and add punch to simpler, more streamlined alternatives.

6. Holding onto History

A fusion of the words hip and historic, 'Hipstoric home trend' comfort is a key quality here -- reassurance, familiarity, a feel-good aspect like bringing up a smile seeing it or touching it. We’ll breathe new life into old furniture and fixtures with textiles and knits at a minimal cost.

7. A move toward transparent touches

Ethereal details will rule the fashion scene in 2023, a wave of lace, tulle, ruffles, and shimmer. New transparent objects, with an airy and lightly tinted design, help us free up space to move, escape, and let our thoughts wander as we dream.

8. Brutalism

Makes sure to infuse the aesthetic concept with warmer touches. 'Concrete floors from raw to polished, and most recently a technique called micro-topping, an innovative solution that combines the aesthetic qualities of concrete with the modern requirements of a smart and green space'.

9. Surrealism

The design world will embrace the dream world. Themes of surrealism will be expressed alongside themes that explore sacred geometry.

10. Listening rooms, or music rooms

Essentially, a listening room is a dedicated space for music, whether it's creating your own or playing your favourite tunes to unwind and enjoy, solo or with a group of people. Even if you don't have an entire room to spare, a dedicated corner or nook of any room can be transformed into space to enjoy music.