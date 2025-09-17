Indira Ekadashi, falling during Shraddha Paksha on September 17, holds great spiritual importance. Observing its vrat and listening to the sacred katha is believed to liberate ancestors and grant immense spiritual merit.

This year, Indira Ekadashi, observed during Shraddha Paksha, falls on Wednesday, September 17. Because it coincides with Shraddha Paksha, a sacred period dedicated to honoring ancestors, this Ekadashi holds deep spiritual importance. It is believed that those who observe the Indira Ekadashi fast with complete devotion and proper rituals can help their ancestors attain liberation and a place in heaven.

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Krishna narrated the significance of this Ekadashi to Arjuna, saying: "Just by listening to the story of Indira Ekadashi, one earns immense spiritual merit."

The Story of Indira Ekadashi Vrat

In the Satya Yuga, there was a noble and powerful king named Indrasen, who ruled the prosperous city of Mahishmati. His people were happy, and his kingdom flourished.

One day, while the king was in his court, the divine sage Narada Muni visited him. King Indrasen respectfully welcomed the sage and inquired about the purpose of his visit.

Narada Muni revealed, "O King, when I recently visited Yamalok—the realm of the god of death—I saw your father there. Though he was a righteous man and a generous donor, he resides in Yamalok because he once broke an Ekadashi fast. He has sent a message for you."

Narada conveyed the father's words: "Due to a sin from my past life, I must remain in Yamalok. If my son, King Indrasen, observes the Indira Ekadashi fast (falling on Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month) and dedicates the merit to me, I will be freed and attain heaven."

Hearing this, King Indrasen was filled with grief but resolved to perform the fast with full devotion. He requested Narada Muni to explain the correct procedure for the Indira Ekadashi Vrat, which the sage gladly did before departing.

When Indira Ekadashi arrived, King Indrasen, along with his entire family, faithfully observed the fast according to the prescribed rituals. As a result, his father was liberated from Yamalok and ascended to heaven.

Spiritual Benefits

It is believed that simply listening to or reading the story of Indira Ekadashi frees one from all sins and grants great spiritual merit. Those who observe the fast not only gain blessings for themselves but also bring peace and liberation to their departed ancestors.



